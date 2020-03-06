 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Asian American Journalists Association to the NYTimes, NYPost, and The Hill: hey, quit using photos of NY's Chinatown as the stock photo for your Coronavirus stories, you racist farks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And stop running headlines declaring that the market can't escape the Kung Flu Grip of the Wuhan Wheeze.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Maybe try running photos of Little Italy instead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else are you going to get photos of people wearing face masks?  Geez.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First it was my coke. Sure, they all got a good laugh out of that.

Now it's this...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds outraged.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY Times, NY Post, and The Hill offer a heartfelt apology,
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using pictures of Chinatown? Yes that was a bad call. But you can damn we'll be sure we are blaming China for the virus. Their unsanitary life styles and stone age totalitarian gov lead to this shiat. This is on you, China.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatswaisis.jpg
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.


It goes back to trying to deal with pollution in Asia.

But the biggest reason to not be using these pictures is we don't need to be encouraging masks.  They should only be for the sick and those directly helping/treating the sick.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.


Pretty sure ninjas are older than SARS.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go ahead. Caption it.  You know you want to.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Super Chronic: The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.

It goes back to trying to deal with pollution in Asia.

But the biggest reason to not be using these pictures is we don't need to be encouraging masks.  They should only be for the sick and those directly helping/treating the sick.


Not really.

Miasma theory is alive and well in Asia.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the last couple of weeks there has been this lady that goes for walks in my neighborhood.

She is Asian, and I'd guess in her late 80s or early 90s, out getting some exercise.

She wears black pants, a black military style coat and, I shiat you not, one of those "rice farmer" woven mat hats.

She looks exactly like an age appropriate former Viet Kong soldier.

I don't think I'm racist, but sometimes it's like the universe is testing me.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably racist, but kind of funny:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: in the last couple of weeks there has been this lady that goes for walks in my neighborhood.

She is Asian, and I'd guess in her late 80s or early 90s, out getting some exercise.

She wears black pants, a black military style coat and, I shiat you not, one of those "rice farmer" woven mat hats.

She looks exactly like an age appropriate former Viet Kong soldier.

I don't think I'm racist, but sometimes it's like the universe is testing me.


When you see her, do you think, "There goes a lesser human being"?

If not, why would you think you were racist?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously (OBVIOUSLY) it's not right to judge someone based on their race or ethnicity. If running photos of Chinatown elevates racism against Asians, then media outlets should absolutely be more judicious in their photo choices.

The newspapers ought not stop running photos with their articles, but the photos should be relevant to the story. The photo of a random Asian person wearing a mask in NYC is not relevant to the current health crisis, and you're probably a little racist if you think it is. We all have biases, but we should not give in to them just for the sake of expediency or sensationalism. It's important to tell the truth, not our biases.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image 560x323]

Go ahead. Caption it.  You know you want to.


How about "That's not a New York subway car"
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair point - the outbreaks in the US aren't in the Chinatowns, and it's just as easy now to use photos of actual China or Italy.  Or maybe a cruise ship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cases have quadrupled in NY State according to NBC.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/06/new-y​o​rk-state-coronavirus-cases-triple-over​-48-hours-to-33.html

9 of those cases are in NYC.

I am still trying to drill down to the number of cases specifically in China Town but SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING.

The only way to save people from COVID-19 is to saturation bomb them all back to the Stone Age, where most of the racists, bigots and xenophobes already live.

The Village must be destroyed to save it from Commies getting coronavirus just to kill good honest Republican voters and possibly some other Americans who are Americans in name only.

You know what I think. I think it might be a good idea to go out for Chinese tonight and avoid the crowds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From another article:

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus is up to 44 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday afternoon.

Cuomo announced 11 new cases at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. He had announced 11 additional statewide cases earlier in the day.

There are a total of five cases in New York City. They include four New York City residents and a Westchester man who is hospitalized in New York City.


Forget China town. Stay off the private tennis courts!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like dem odds.

I think I will go out and lick a New Yorker.

But since I am in Ottawa, I will have to settle for the magazine, not a living breathing New Yorker.

Which will soon be an extinct species, any way. I am surprised I can still find the New Yorker magazine.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Probably racist, but kind of funny:
[Fark user image 850x603]


Not probably. 'Muricans, especially those that have never left cities, have had the luxury of not seeing where their food comes from that they believe cows grow in plastic bags and fish grow breading instead of scales. In most other places in the world people eat fresh or naturally preserved (smoking, drying, freezing, salting) foods, and they have to prepare them while they are still alive or just caught/killed. They also use as much of what they buy as possible, which means making everything from sausage to chitterlings (look it up) and wasting nothing. This means ALL of the pig, ALL of the fish, everything.

This looks like Beinsane Garrison's work, so yeah, it's definitely in the "racist" category.

BTW, some of the shat other people see 'Muricans eat would make them vomit. And those same 'muricans ate the same way less then 100 years ago.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: [Fark user image 850x415]


Don't order anything from a Chinese menu that isn't translated into English (or French, if appropriate).

I knew that rule of thumb years and years ago when I was a poor student and ate out all the time.

Mind you, the worse I've ever seen is chicken or duck's feet. No bats or pangolins.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For fark sake, the asians are like the last ethnic group we can be openly and casually racist about. Do you SJWs have to take away everything?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anybody like pig trotters? I bet you they're there on their menu somewhere. For the hill billy clientel.

That's the joke. Hillbillies in an authentic Chinese place, with Chinese staff. Uh-huh.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Probably racist, but kind of funny:
[Fark user image 850x603]

Not probably. 'Muricans, especially those that have never left cities, have had the luxury of not seeing where their food comes from that they believe cows grow in plastic bags and fish grow breading instead of scales. In most other places in the world people eat fresh or naturally preserved (smoking, drying, freezing, salting) foods, and they have to prepare them while they are still alive or just caught/killed. They also use as much of what they buy as possible, which means making everything from sausage to chitterlings (look it up) and wasting nothing. This means ALL of the pig, ALL of the fish, everything.

This looks like Beinsane Garrison's work, so yeah, it's definitely in the "racist" category.

BTW, some of the shat other people see 'Muricans eat would make them vomit. And those same 'muricans ate the same way less then 100 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
/ Customers who accidentally ordered the pigs trotters in West Virginia would order them again. I was going to make a Kentucky reference for Drew's sake, but it doesn't sound red-neck enough. It makes me think of blue grass, very expensive posh bluegrass.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: [Fark user image 850x415]

Don't order anything from a Chinese menu that isn't translated into English (or French, if appropriate).

I knew that rule of thumb years and years ago when I was a poor student and ate out all the time.

Mind you, the worse I've ever seen is chicken or duck's feet. No bats or pangolins.


I would disagree. Sometimes there are delicious dishes that aren't translated because some Americans dont think things like beef tripe sounds appetizing.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Cases have quadrupled in NY State according to NBC.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/06/new-yo​rk-state-coronavirus-cases-triple-over​-48-hours-to-33.html

9 of those cases are in NYC.

I am still trying to drill down to the number of cases specifically in China Town but SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING.

The only way to save people from COVID-19 is to saturation bomb them all back to the Stone Age, where most of the racists, bigots and xenophobes already live.

The Village must be destroyed to save it from Commies getting coronavirus just to kill good honest Republican voters and possibly some other Americans who are Americans in name only.

You know what I think. I think it might be a good idea to go out for Chinese tonight and avoid the crowds.


Monty Python - I Like Chinese (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube 7DqvweTYTI0
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mfsst10: brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: [Fark user image 850x415]

Don't order anything from a Chinese menu that isn't translated into English (or French, if appropriate).

I knew that rule of thumb years and years ago when I was a poor student and ate out all the time.

Mind you, the worse I've ever seen is chicken or duck's feet. No bats or pangolins.

I would disagree. Sometimes there are delicious dishes that aren't translated because some Americans dont think things like beef tripe sounds appetizing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Considering if you have tested positive for Covid-19, odds are about 95% that you are Asian...
Considering that Asians are known for wearing masks, for everything from bird flu to pollution...

No, I see nothing racist about it. That like crying racism about an article on sickle cell anemia showing a picture of an African American. Sometimes it is just reality, not racism.
Can we just figure out the difference and focus on important schitt?
 
ng2810
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image image 560x323]

Go ahead. Caption it.  You know you want to.


That's way too clean to be a New York City subway.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Asians? All the ny cases are joos
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Yeah. Maybe try running photos of Little Italy instead.


But they already said they don't want the media running pictures of Chinatown.

/Little Italy is basically two blocks surrounded by Chinatown
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I blame it on airplanes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rewind2846: This looks like Beinsane Garrison's work


It can't be, there's not enough stuff labeled. If it were BG, every animal on that plate would have an identifying tag.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

12349876: Super Chronic: The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.

It goes back to trying to deal with pollution in Asia.

But the biggest reason to not be using these pictures is we don't need to be encouraging masks.  They should only be for the sick and those directly helping/treating the sick.


That's a bit of closing the barn door. Making worse won't help, but the U.S. producers can't make 100 million dollar machines appear overnight. There will be a shortage until summer.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: 12349876: Super Chronic: The New York Times, the New York Post and The Hill have all used photos of Asians wearing masks in articles about confirmed coronavirus cases in New York - even though the race of anyone who has tested positive has not been released.

Virtually everyone I've seen wearing a mask in the city is Asian. This is a phenomenon that goes all the way back to SARS.

It goes back to trying to deal with pollution in Asia.

But the biggest reason to not be using these pictures is we don't need to be encouraging masks.  They should only be for the sick and those directly helping/treating the sick.

Not really.

Miasma theory is alive and well in Asia.


Damn you naraku!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Probably racist, but kind of funny:
[Fark user image 850x603]

Not probably. 'Muricans, especially those that have never left cities, have had the luxury of not seeing where their food comes from that they believe cows grow in plastic bags and fish grow breading instead of scales. In most other places in the world people eat fresh or naturally preserved (smoking, drying, freezing, salting) foods, and they have to prepare them while they are still alive or just caught/killed. They also use as much of what they buy as possible, which means making everything from sausage to chitterlings (look it up) and wasting nothing. This means ALL of the pig, ALL of the fish, everything.

This looks like Beinsane Garrison's work, so yeah, it's definitely in the "racist" category.

BTW, some of the shat other people see 'Muricans eat would make them vomit. And those same 'muricans ate the same way less then 100 years ago.


I grew up around farming and hunting so many things doesn't gross me out. As a world traveler, I eaten things that would gross out most farkers.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: in the last couple of weeks there has been this lady that goes for walks in my neighborhood.

She is Asian, and I'd guess in her late 80s or early 90s, out getting some exercise.

She wears black pants, a black military style coat and, I shiat you not, one of those "rice farmer" woven mat hats.

She looks exactly like an age appropriate former Viet Kong soldier.

I don't think I'm racist, but sometimes it's like the universe is testing me.


Meh, my ex-fiance's father was a member of the CLA during the Vietnam war.  His wife is a vietnamise woman from a village they occupied for a while.

Good people... but bringing up the war is a REALLY bad idea.
 
