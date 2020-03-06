 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   If you're going to steal a 19-inch double-ended dildo, maybe don't do it from the sex shop with a known habit of publicly shaming their shoplifters online?   (okwhatever.org) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! She looks to be the type who really, really uses those things to the point of burnout. Those poor toys. Shoved up there and having to wiggle around in that god-for-saken place! Oh the huge manatee must be her nickname at the shops she frequents. Maybe the wall of shame will finally land her a husband? Let's hope so for the sake of the toys!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe getting berated online IS her fetish...ever thought about that, Smitty?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, maybe getting berated online IS her fetish...ever thought about that, Smitty?


You beat me to it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still, that doesn't seem to deter people with sticky fingers

*snicker*
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We actually had to start cutting the toys that we threw away in half because people would go through the rubbish bins at least five times a day trying to retrieve stuff," Vogel added.

As teens we would go to the dumpster behind the "news agent" (what they called porn stores back then) around the first of the month when the new magazines would come out, and grab handfuls of last months issues. Good times.

"I mean, do you really want to take a fake vagina home that has had everybody's finger touching it and then stick that on the end of your dick? I mean, seriously," Vogel said. "

Well I imagine they can be washed, they have real doll brothels these days so I don't think some people mind second hand sex toys.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Wall of Shame" is useless without pics of the items the people are stealing. I mean, it's getting results, but useless for really shaming them.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coloman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol, lets try to shame them back about how they don't call you and instead they double shame you with a list of the stuff you stole.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But what if my particular bent is being shamed online for shoplifting sex toys?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let he who has not shoplifted an Anal Intruder out if embarrassment cast the first stone dildo.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone can steal a 19-inch double-ended dildo from the sex shop with a known habit of publicly shaming their shoplifters online if they're brave enough.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Coloman: Lol, lets try to shame them back about how they don't call you and instead they double shame you with a list of the stuff you stole.


They don't have the people's names...  that's the point.  How are they supposed to call someone they don't know?  They even mention further down the article where they have known some of the thieves and they contacted them directly.

And wtf is with giving them the dignity of calling them first anyways?  They stole.  We should give them the dignity of not being called out? They could call the police instead I guess?  Get people in jail and a record over it.

If this was like food or something I might agree with you.  But this is people stealing something they don't need to live and can be done by hand.  Quite literally.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A $329 butt plug? Seems expensive for something you're gonna stuff up your ass.
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've never owned a business, is 28 thieves since May a lot?  Seems like it!

I keep thinking maybe there's something wrong in the setup of the store?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: A $329 butt plug? Seems expensive for something you're gonna stuff up your ass.


I mean, are you going to feel more trusting of a butt-plug you purchased at Dollar General or the specialty boutique butt-plug store?

You can go cheap on a number of things. I would not go cheap on butt-plugs. YMMV.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buntz: I've never owned a business, is 28 thieves since May a lot?  Seems like it!

I keep thinking maybe there's something wrong in the setup of the store?


It's the store itself.

Folks get embarrassed/feel shame and steal so they don't have to have anyone see them buy it.

Go into any drug store and you don't necessarily see the most expensive stuff behind lock and key, but you see stuff like condoms and pregnancy tests locked up.
 
SkunkWorx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: "We're still a bit too kind about it, I think. Because if you see somebody walking outside with a penis enlargement system, we don't put up what they stole [on Facebook]. That would be even more shameful, to get caught stealing a dick pump," Vogel said. "Can you imagine going to court for that?"

I dunno, you might get lucky and this judge gets you off.

/yes, I know, phrasing
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I raise a fist in solidarity with that business.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
