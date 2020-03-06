 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Top 15 disinfectants to use against COVID-19. Coincides with the "shelves that are empty" list   (nypost.com) divider line
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a long article to say bleach and Lysol.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they have anything that kills Covfefe?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whar Pine-Sol? Maybe 2020 will be the year Pine-Sol makes a comeback!
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Do they have anything that kills Covfefe?


Facts
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm banking on SimpleGreen D5 for my disinfection needs. It has served me well through several flu seasons. Amazon, Staples and OfficeMax/Depot sell it by the gallon. 1oz per 32oz of water for basic use. I usually go for 4oz in my 32oz sprayer for flu season.

One gallon goes a very long way. It may be easier to find than the popular bleach based stuff and it is much kinder to metal and other oxidizer sensitive surfaces.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A nice lavender essential oil?
 
