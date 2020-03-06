 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida cops borrow a page from last week's clever ruse by Arkansas cops   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Morphine, Florida police department, Heroin, Atlantic Beach Police Department, police department, cheek post, illegal street drugs, Facebook page  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Problem is only dummies will fall for this.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Problem is only dummies will fall for this.


It's Florida, their switchboard will collapse...

JC
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: The police department goes on to urge those to bring their drugs to the police department for free testing. If you're uncomfortable going to the police department, police say they will come to you - in the privacy of your own home! You don't even have to answer the door, they'll kick it right in for free! Have an unwanted dog your kids forced you to get? As a bonus they'll shoot your dog free of charge too. Heck, they'll shoot your dog free of charge even if you DO like your dog. What a country!
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's tweakers, and then there's Florida tweakers. The'll probably round up a few of them.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
US police have made hitmen irrelevant.  Just call the cops on someone you don't like and say that they're mentally ill and threatening to hurt themselves.  They'll assassinate your target (and any potential witnesses) for free.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.