 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Lets see what's happening in Florida schools today. 41 students taken to hospital after middle school student mistakes pepper spray for body spray. SNAFU then   (clickorlando.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, middle school student, pepper spray, High school, The Florida Times-Union, College, seventh grade student, canister of body spray  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Axe is pretty good repellent too.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first clue was that it smelled better and caused less eye-watering.

\mace is better than axe
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mistakes pepper spray for body spray. I was going to say bullshiat, but apparently the kid strayed himself.

They sure do grow 'em stupid in Florida.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well I supposing being forever known by your classmates as the moron who mistook pepper spray for Axe is punishment enough for the idiot who sprayed himself with it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school I had a friend that mistook some concentrated pine scent spray in the car for breath freshener. He was horking loogies out the window for a while trying to get the taste out of his mouth.
 
YeYowYa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital for proximity exposure?!?!? they all need pepper spray training. hose em off in the gym and get back to class.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord. I didn't even need to click the link to know that it was Jacksonville.

This place really is the asshole of the south.

/I teach in this county
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he didn't spray it on his balls.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axe? Hell no, I use Chainsaw!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb time!

On a camping trip, a buddy's girlfriend was surprised to hear there were black bears in them thar woods. So we explained why we didn't cook or discard garbage near the tents, hung the food way up high, etc. Then someone told her not to worry, because we brought bear spray. And I told her it was supposed to be used like mosquito repellent. Which she did.

Yes, I am an asshole. In my defense, everyone was drunk.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Mistakes pepper spray for body spray. I was going to say bullshiat, but apparently the kid strayed himself.

They sure do grow 'em stupid in Florida.


Teenagers are stupid by design.  They just think they are smarter than everyone else.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: csb time!

On a camping trip, a buddy's girlfriend was surprised to hear there were black bears in them thar woods. So we explained why we didn't cook or discard garbage near the tents, hung the food way up high, etc. Then someone told her not to worry, because we brought bear spray. And I told her it was supposed to be used like mosquito repellent. Which she did.

Yes, I am an asshole. In my defense, everyone was drunk.


If you're serious it's absolutely not your fault. Bug spray doesn't have a safety lockout like bear spray, along with big warning signs on the label and clear instructions. She'd not only have to be drunk but dumb as well. On second thought I imagine that's why he brought her camping.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Situation
Normal
And
Florida-like as
Usual
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the kid who owns the pepper spray has it because they get bullied.

Bully seizes it thinking 'hayuck, smelly Steve takin his deodorant to school what a smelly loser, what's it smell like loser??'

sprays it like a dimwit and everyone has a bad day.

/DNRTFA
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SNAFU suggests a form of careful order that was disrupted by a farkup.

Florida doesn't start from a position of careful order. Florida starts at farked up, and spirals down from there.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hal5423: Good lord. I didn't even need to click the link to know that it was Jacksonville.

This place really is the asshole of the south.

/I teach in this county


My friend teaches there as well. When I introduced her to The Good Place she watched Jason and went, "Oh my god! The writers must have grown up in Jacksonville."

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Parthenogenetic: csb time!

On a camping trip, a buddy's girlfriend was surprised to hear there were black bears in them thar woods. So we explained why we didn't cook or discard garbage near the tents, hung the food way up high, etc. Then someone told her not to worry, because we brought bear spray. And I told her it was supposed to be used like mosquito repellent. Which she did.

Yes, I am an asshole. In my defense, everyone was drunk.

If you're serious it's absolutely not your fault. Bug spray doesn't have a safety lockout like bear spray, along with big warning signs on the label and clear instructions. She'd not only have to be drunk but dumb as well. On second thought I imagine that's why he brought her camping.


Your second thought is absolutely correct!
 
jefferator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the kid that possessed the spray (which is illegal for minors on a school campus) got nothing - and the poor sap that sprayed himself got a citation?  WTAF?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.