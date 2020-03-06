 Skip to content
For dessert I'll have the ashtray full of butts
15
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - those are pretty cool.

Worth the click for the scrubbing sponge as well.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love this, my pet peeve has always been people who make a big deal about how food looks. My opinion, I don't give a rat's ass how it looks.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This plays right into the American preference for food that tastes like other foods.

https://www.theonion.com/u-s-citizens​-​we-love-when-thing-taste-like-other-th​i-1829661082
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This so very much belongs in the Food forum.  :)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Desert butts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My mom used to say: you eat with your eyes first.
 
dadio86
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alright then. I'll take the strawberry tart with not much rat on it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Desert butts?

[Fark user image 850x563]


Bernie butts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dadio86: [Fark user image 581x313]


/shakes tiny fist holding a dirty ashtray
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gopher321: DigitalDirt: Desert butts?

[Fark user image 850x563]

Bernie butts?

[Fark user image 850x507]


that pic makes me so happy.
 
