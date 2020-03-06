 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Nazi concentration camp guard found living in US based on index card recovered from sunken ship. Michael Bay to direct   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Weird, Federal government of the United States, Friedrich Karl Berger's deportation, Nazi concentration camps, immigration judge, United States Department of Justice, Washington, D.C., Berger's Nazi service, Justice Department  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 4:17 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, that's a camp you go to in order to help you concentrate, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
deported?
Should have given him a fair trial and a hanging
right in front of the American Nazi HQ.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im starting a new line of kosher wieners called "Anne's Franks".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm told they don't like being called Nazis.
They are Republicans.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course he would pick the American south to settle.  Of course.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im starting a new line of kosher wieners called "Anne's Franks".


Did not see that coming
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
we4grants.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: dothemath: Im starting a new line of kosher wieners called "Anne's Franks".

Did not see that coming


Neither did she.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: deported?
Should have given him a fair trial and a hanging
right in front of the American Nazi HQ.


Whitehouse?
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I'm told they don't like being called Nazis.
They are Republicans.


I know was thrown off by there not being Mexicans in this so-called concentration camp.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he was collecting a pension from the German government for his military service.

Given how strictly they clamped down on any semblance of Naziism, straight up paying people for having been Nazis seems out of character.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's 94.  You'd think he'd want to come clean now.  But, then again, he's a nazi.  In his mind he did nothing wrong.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wait, that's a camp you go to in order to help you concentrate, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure if this crosses a line. Probably does.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pay attention, ICE. Pay attention.
 
jefferator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He still gets a farking pension!?!?!?!?!?!??!!?!??  WHAT?

And yeah of course TN.............Im surprised they didnt give him an honorary award.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this the Tom Hanks franchise or the Nicholas Cage franchise?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I'm told they don't like being called Nazis.
They are Republicans.


Exactly! There should only be some extremely wealthy and rest will be poor. Why can't those Nazis get it through there heads.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im starting a new line of kosher wieners called "Anne's Franks".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x239]


Got two episodes into this show and just didn't like it enough to watch more. I found it more annoying than entertaining. I'm sure some people liked it and others were offended. I just kinda hated the execution.

PS. There's a good Netflix documentary... "The devil next door" or something like that about that elderly Nazi they found in Ohio that was put on trial in Israel. I didn't follow that case too closely back in the day, just the headlines. I thought it was some sort of open and shut case that the guy was a Nazi. But the documentary shows a lot of the failures of the prosecution. My sense is that the guy was a farking Nazi, just not the specific farker they thought he was. I also think the prosecution figured this out at some point and figured they'd look bad if they admitted their mistake and decided to press on even they were committing improprieties because whether he was the right Nazi or not, still a Nazi.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it true you first have to pass an Evelyn Wood school of speed reading graduates exam in order to sign up for a concentration camp?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.