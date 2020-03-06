 Skip to content
(AP News)   Among the anecdotes at nursing home Ground Zero of COVID-19: resident dies at 3:30 AM, overwhelmed nurse calls relatives to inform them she's dead, fails to update her chart, official calls relatives at 10 AM to assure them she's alive and well   (apnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well for a zombie.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schrödinger's grandma.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually when a nurse dies, they don't have to call a patient's family and tell them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be serious for a minute here. People make mistakes. Sometimes you tell people that their family member has died. Sometimes that they are alive. Who's to say who's REALLY wrong here?
 
Kinan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freaking autoplay video in a quiet lab....
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, she's more on the dead side than the alive side.  Mostly dead, though...."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like these old people would prefer better health care and safety net for when they get old, but they sure don't vote like they do.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kinan: Freaking autoplay video in a quiet lab....


Time to switch to a browser that prevents audio autoplay by default. Firefox does, not sure which other browsers do now.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county, which is dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, announced this week that it is buying a motel to quarantine coronavirus patients.

There are worse options.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are some facts about nursing homes

-Everyone goes on break at once, and they're on break all the time

-If you're looking for the nurse of your loved or or a patient. Good luck, it's never anyones patient

-Every employee during a time of need just started their shift, regardless of what time it is and doesn't know anything and will tell you to go ask someone else who can't be found because they're on break
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... She was then transferred to a better nursing home where doctors downgraded her condition to "Dead"
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a lot of large campuses, both corporate and collegiate, are shutting down to telework and online classes. Microsoft Redmond Campus, Amazon Seattle, Facebook Seattle, Expedia, etc.

University of Washington is closing in-person classes for two weeks until the end of quarter. So is Bellevue College. Kirkland's K-12 school district (Lake Washington School District) is still staying open at the time of this writing.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she's just pining for the fjords?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My opinion is that once someone there got the virus then the facility needs to go into whatever emergency mode they have, as far as monitoring the residents goes. If there was just the one RN running things then the facility has failed in their job. I wouldn't blame it on the RN, since they aren't the ones who decide how many people are working in any given shift.

I bet most facilities, nursing home or hospital, are like this. They are staffed by skeleton crews so any unusual health emergency is going to overwhelm them. I expect to hear of this happening again and again. The government won't help unless it looks like the election will be affected, THEN you might see government officials do something helpful.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Now you know why I'm not exactly thrilled about our chances.

evilsofa: Meanwhile, a lot of large campuses, both corporate and collegiate, are shutting down to telework and online classes. Microsoft Redmond Campus, Amazon Seattle, Facebook Seattle, Expedia, etc.

University of Washington is closing in-person classes for two weeks until the end of quarter. So is Bellevue College. Kirkland's K-12 school district (Lake Washington School District) is still staying open at the time of this writing.


Yep. They had to disinfect Building 41 yesterday at Microsoft, and 2 employees are quarantined. They're disinfecting shared area surfaces - furniture, doors, counters, etc - at least once a day in every building on the Redmond campus.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

styckx: Here are some facts about nursing homes

-Everyone goes on break at once, and they're on break all the time

-If you're looking for the nurse of your loved or or a patient. Good luck, it's never anyones patient

-Every employee during a time of need just started their shift, regardless of what time it is and doesn't know anything and will tell you to go ask someone else who can't be found because they're on break


While there are some hard working and dedicated professionals working in nursing homes the majority of them are grossly underpaid and of marginalized backgrounds. The best nursing school students usually don't run off to work at a care facility. They've usually had their fill by the end of clinicals and never want to see one again.
Same goes for state mental hospitals.
 
puffy999
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Life Care Centers are shiat and I'm not shocked that people are dying BECAUSE of this company.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

styckx: Here are some facts about nursing homes

-Everyone goes on break at once, and they're on break all the time

-If you're looking for the nurse of your loved or or a patient. Good luck, it's never anyones patient

-Every employee during a time of need just started their shift, regardless of what time it is and doesn't know anything and will tell you to go ask someone else who can't be found because they're on break


There are some good ones...my late grandmother was in one.

However, it cost north of $100k a year...most folks can't swing that.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Let's be serious for a minute here. People make mistakes. Sometimes you tell people that their family member has died. Sometimes that they are alive. Who's to say who's REALLY wrong here?


The person who died.   If they were still alive this never would have happened.
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Meanwhile, a lot of large campuses, both corporate and collegiate, are shutting down to telework and online classes. Microsoft Redmond Campus, Amazon Seattle, Facebook Seattle, Expedia, etc.

University of Washington is closing in-person classes for two weeks until the end of quarter. So is Bellevue College. Kirkland's K-12 school district (Lake Washington School District) is still staying open at the time of this writing.


Wife's business trip just got cancelled.

/toss another data point on the pile of corpses your grandma's fine
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Let's be serious for a minute here. People make mistakes. Sometimes you tell people that their family member has died. Sometimes that they are alive. Who's to say who's REALLY wrong here?

The person who died.   If they were still alive this never would have happened.


"And we're still going to need her fees for the month."
- the management
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA:  "She had not been tested for COVID-19 despite the outbreak, and it wasn't clear whether officials could or would have her body tested, so it remained unclear why she died, the daughter said."

And this is what the Trumpers call "nearly airtight"...

Thanks, Team Anti-Vaxxer :/
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PunGent: styckx: Here are some facts about nursing homes

-Everyone goes on break at once, and they're on break all the time

-If you're looking for the nurse of your loved or or a patient. Good luck, it's never anyones patient

-Every employee during a time of need just started their shift, regardless of what time it is and doesn't know anything and will tell you to go ask someone else who can't be found because they're on break

There are some good ones...my late grandmother was in one.

However, it cost north of $100k a year...most folks can't swing that.


Yup. I've been in these types (EMT).   There are ones around here with indoor pools, movie theaters, and even bars that the folks get 1 token a day to buy a drink at..

The weirdest part about these kind are the waiting lists are insane.. People are literally waiting for others to die so they have somewhere peaceful to die at.. It's a really odd industry.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The county, which is dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the United States,

Given that the sick and dead aren't being tested, so both have very few confirmed cases, that seems like a dubious claim. NYC was allotted 100 tests, and the CDC won't answer them about getting more since the White House slapped them with a gag order. I mean you could say Grant County has more confirmed cases than NYC's five counties, but if you're looking at presumptive cases, or self isolation requests, or any measure not reliant on the tests nobody can get, I'd guess NYC's outbreak is worse.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. Now you know why I'm not exactly thrilled about our chances.

evilsofa: Meanwhile, a lot of large campuses, both corporate and collegiate, are shutting down to telework and online classes. Microsoft Redmond Campus, Amazon Seattle, Facebook Seattle, Expedia, etc.

University of Washington is closing in-person classes for two weeks until the end of quarter. So is Bellevue College. Kirkland's K-12 school district (Lake Washington School District) is still staying open at the time of this writing.

Yep. They had to disinfect Building 41 yesterday at Microsoft, and 2 employees are quarantined. They're disinfecting shared area surfaces - furniture, doors, counters, etc - at least once a day in every building on the Redmond campus.


Damn. Our hospital doesn't even do that.
 
Dhoogall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PunGent: evilsofa: Meanwhile, a lot of large campuses, both corporate and collegiate, are shutting down to telework and online classes. Microsoft Redmond Campus, Amazon Seattle, Facebook Seattle, Expedia, etc.

University of Washington is closing in-person classes for two weeks until the end of quarter. So is Bellevue College. Kirkland's K-12 school district (Lake Washington School District) is still staying open at the time of this writing.

Wife's business trip just got cancelled.

/toss another data point on the pile of corpses your grandma's fine


T-mobile HQ is apparently work remote if at all possible.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Sounds like these old people would prefer better health care and safety net for when they get old, but they sure don't vote like they do.


They want it taken away from everyone else.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Either alot of people be trippin, or Maryland is in denial.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

T Baggins: NYC was allotted 100 tests


I have learned today that at least some test kits can test up to 50 people. Are you sure you heard "100 tests" or was it "100 test kits"?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: LarryDan43: Sounds like these old people would prefer better health care and safety net for when they get old, but they sure don't vote like they do.

They want it taken away from everyone else.


They wouldn't want to risk that anyone unworthy might be cared for.
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Sounds like these old people would prefer better health care and safety net for when they get old, but they sure don't vote like they do.


No one ever thinks it's going to be them in that position. Many people think they'll always be healthy, always have a job, and never need to ask for help for anything. Then one day that changes.

Nancy Reagan asked for more research into things like Alzheimer's, but she did that after her husband was affected. Too bad she didn't do that back when she was First Lady and her husband didn't give two shiats about mental health issues. By the time he was diagnosed who knows what kind of treatments would have been available if she had pushed for research back then.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's what you get for going with Kirkland. Their meeseeks boxes suck too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
