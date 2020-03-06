 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Pennsylvania governor confirms the first two cases of Coronavirus in his state reminds residents that in the state its available ONLY by the case, and only from licensed package stores   (thehill.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Pennsylvania, Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, commonwealth Friday, Virus, second person, Philadelphia, Delaware  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blow into this hole to get the Coronavirus. Also, scan your ID.
reason.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I don't even live there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shorter list: states that honestly don't have cases.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tin Duncan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooo! Free bee..... oh... well damn. *AAACHOOO*
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is living in the past, the recent past.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?


Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?

Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.


Can you still be fined for driving from Ohio to New York with a bottle of wine?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?

Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.


You can't buy any more than 120 oz of beer from a grocery or convenience store.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
[sensiblechuckle.gif]
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a California resident, here are the list of "wacky liquor laws" that one has to dodge around in my state:

1. Only places with liquor license can sell the stuff, but this includes almost every gas station, minimart, and grocery store.
2. You can't sell it between 2 am and 6 am.
3. There is no #3.

In other states, buying liquor is like doing a calculus final.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Pavia_Resistance: Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?

Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.

Can you still be fined for driving from Ohio to New York with a bottle of wine?


Only heading in the opposite direction, and New Jersey will thank you to not call the exit fee a fine.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Pavia_Resistance: Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?

Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.

You can't buy any more than 120 oz of beer from a grocery or convenience store.


Ugh. This one was sprung on me without warning. Stopped at my usual grocery store and tried to buy 3 six-packs for a party. NOPE. Only 2 allowed at a time. Of course, I literally could have walked the beer out to my car, re-entered and bought the third, but it still pissed me off and I opted for the "max allowed by law." This commonwealth is so ass-backwards when it comes to vice legislation.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
AA thrives in PA just because the purchase of beer is so complicated.  It's almost like a mob boss in each region has to approve a pizza joint to sell beer, but you can't buy it in a grocery store or Wal*mart (where you get your guns and ammo).
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: BolloxReader: Pavia_Resistance: Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?

Cases and kegs need to be bought at a beer distributor. You can get cases cold most places. YMMV.

Progress has been made on six-pack and wine sales. They can be bought at some supermarkets and convenience stores.

Can you still be fined for driving from Ohio to New York with a bottle of wine?

Only heading in the opposite direction, and New Jersey will thank you to not call the exit fee a fine.


Are there any untolled roads exiting from NJ? And you can take I-94 up into NY without running into NJ.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's almost like a mob boss in each region has to approve a pizza joint to sell beer, but you can't buy it in a grocery store or Wal*mart (where you get your guns and ammo).


Almost?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monkey: Is that still the situation there? And do I remember right that the beer wasn't even cold?


Cold vaccines are $1 extra per shot at the hospital and only if you order the turkey sandwich first.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: AA thrives in PA just because the purchase of beer is so complicated.  It's almost like a mob boss in each region has to approve a pizza joint to sell beer, but you can't buy it in a grocery store or Wal*mart (where you get your guns and ammo).


Not anymore for guns at all, and ammo is only in rifle/"hunting" calibers. .270 Win? Sure. 9mm? Nope. And "scary" calibers like .223 come in boxes of 20 only.

I knew about the guns, but imagine my surprise when I went in last week to get some pistol calibers and just saw hunting calibers. Walmart was the last place to buy "cheap" ammo in person in this area ("cheap" meaning anywhere close to online prices).

Oh, and they used to have the 100-ct cases of 12ga birdshot out on the shelves instead of behind the case, which was great for stopping by on the way to do trap/skeet. Now it's 25rd boxes only (and priced accordingly), and you have to call someone to get it for you.

Probably because of all the mass shootings that take place with #8 bird.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: You can't buy any more than 120 oz of beer from a grocery or convenience store.


It's 192 oz.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the headline was close then lost it at the end.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: sinner4ever: You can't buy any more than 120 oz of beer from a grocery or convenience store.

It's 192 oz.


and there's nothing to stop you from going in and buying another 192, other than inconvenience
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.