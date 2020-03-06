 Skip to content
(Independent)   If you're planning a trip to Thailand, make sure you don't have a Machu Picchu stamp in your passport   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of being denied entry for such a thing. Most of the the Passport control people are just looking for an empty page to stamp. They are in a rush. They have long lines. They don't study all your previous stamps. Ain't nobody got time for that!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the trend of decorating everything one owns really began with everyone playing around with the Apple logo on the outside of their computers.
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honestly I'd never risk doing anything to a passport. Immigration is stressful enough as it is.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess no 12 year old ladyboys for her, then.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next time fold up a fresh crisp $50 at that page in your passport.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When given the option I opt not to stamp. I know where I've been.
 
hi13760
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While most americans are like "what's a passport?"  and  "What does the word vacation mean?"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Over Machu Picchu? I'll never be over Machu Picchu.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Over Machu Picchu?

No, I don't think I'll ever get over Machu Picchu.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Eventually she reached the Thai island, and reported: "I finally have a happy ending."

You wouldn't be the first
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: I've never heard of being denied entry for such a thing. Most of the the Passport control people are just looking for an empty page to stamp. They are in a rush. They have long lines. They don't study all your previous stamps. Ain't nobody got time for that!


"Proof of having visited Israel isn't a problem for every Arab or Middle Eastern country. It's fine for Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Oman, Tunisia and Morocco. Officially, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will refuse you entry if you have evidence of a visit to Israel in your passport, but in reality they don't always look for an offending stamp. Lebanon, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Yemen, Iraq and Syria will all automatically refuse you entry."
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, phuket, then.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eventually she reached the Thai island, and reported: "I finally have a happy ending.

Isn't that the main reason to go to Thailand?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I guess no 12 year old ladyboys for her, then.


Can she still gain entry to whore island?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
20 years ago me and three friends did a six city backpack/hostel tour through Europe.  We were so excited looking forward to getting all these stamps in our newly procured passports.  Flying into Rome we get a stamp but since every other country we traveled to was by Eurail in the EU they don't do stamps or customs or anything really.  Bummer since 20 y/o me wanted something cool to impress the ladies.  Still have that passport in some drawer somewhere.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.