(BBC) UK's Health Minister Matt Hancock: "We're working closely with Supermarkets to make sure shelves stay stocked while idiots panic buy soap & toilet roll" Supermarket CEOs "Who said what in the when now?"
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hancock trifecta in play?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the Tories won't let a global health emergency distract them from their single-minded focus on Brexit.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont encourage them, dear.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "We are using processes and staffing levels we set up in case of a no-deal Brexit."

Fark user image
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usual lies.
I was going to make a Tory buzzword bingo card the other day, but I couldn't find a big enough sheet of paper
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TFA: "We are using processes and staffing levels we set up in case of a no-deal Brexit."

Fark user image 680x494


Translation:  We expect a no deal Brexit to be as bad as a pandemic.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Hero_Pup_37!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I need a poncho too.....

i.ibb.co
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't have the storage space for panic buying. But I wonder if those retro-fit little "bidet" devices work and how long they last. If Americans and Canadians had bidets, they wouldn't need to panic buy so much disposable paper and students would have a place to keep their dirty dishes.

One of the French students when I was at the Uni did this. It may be a peasant thing because I can't imagine the bourgeoisie doing it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hero_Pup_37!: I need a poncho too.....

i.ibb.co image 287x479


Nice one. I like that colour. I have always liked the colours in Renaissance portraits--rich dark greens and clarets (Burgandies, wines).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user image 669x408


Oh, Leslie! Dramatic actors make the best comic actors. Their dead-pan is perfect.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hero_Pup_37!: I need a poncho too.....

i.ibb.co image 287x479


Huh. I just realized that the gear you need to prevent being infected looks exactly like the gear you would wear in a protest.

Hmm.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.