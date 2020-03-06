 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Typically, university jobs are filled through a strict hiring process, but this is Florida   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Executive director, Tampa, Florida, Board of directors, Booz Allen Hamilton, Vice Admiral, United States, Cyber Florida's new executive director  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news, USF tuition went up 200% and their severs are being hacked three times a day.
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.


30 years in Naval Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence and led the NSA.
I think he is more than qualified despite your ageism.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
did he change the rules so that he won...Kobayashi Maru Style...!!!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.


In one farking year he'll earn enough to fill someone else's 20 year retirement account.

They aren't buying his brains. They could have the pick of the litter of San Francisco trained security experts who have seen and done shiat you ain't ever seen before.

They're buying his connections.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.

30 years in Naval Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence and led the NSA.
I think he is more than qualified despite your ageism.


Plus he had been the chair of the Center since its inception.  So they were familiar with the guy too.

This isn't some outrageous hire.  The guy is very well qualified on paper, and the institution that he is getting hired for was familiar with him since he'd been chairing it since the beginning.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They aren't buying his brains. They could have the pick of the litter of San Francisco trained security experts who have seen and done shiat you ain't ever seen before.


Not at $450k/year.  Hate to break it to you, but that's *low* pay for a top security expert with **extremely** extensive executive experience.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Herr Flick's Revenge: rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.

30 years in Naval Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence and led the NSA.
I think he is more than qualified despite your ageism.

Plus he had been the chair of the Center since its inception.  So they were familiar with the guy too.

This isn't some outrageous hire.  The guy is very well qualified on paper, and the institution that he is getting hired for was familiar with him since he'd been chairing it since the beginning.


Yep. This was basically giving the guy the job he had already been doing without the job title to go with it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.

30 years in Naval Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence and led the NSA.
I think he is more than qualified despite your ageism.


I'm sure he knows the best infosec policies.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"But McConnell said he took a pay cut from his position as vice chairman of Booz Allen Hamilton, a defense and intelligence contractor, to come to Tampa Bay."


Well no shiat.  The preceding paragraph explains that:

"McConnell will also only be required to work on the Tampa campus two days a month, too. The retired 76-year-old Navy vice admiral will mainly work in Washington D.C., where he lives. "

I'd take even half my pay if it was still 450k but I only had to work 24 days a year.

I'm sure he'll be "contracting" on the side and doing speaking engagements for ridiculous sums too.
 
topkeks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi Guys.

90% of university job searches are just for show.

The person getting the job is already selected.

Sounds like they didn't want to hassle him with jumping through hoops. Either way, if your not on the 'inside team', or a superstar in your field, or you want a job nobody else wants, then you are outta luck, buddy.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just waiting for the inevitable hacks of their system by UCF, UWF, FAU, UF, JU, UNF, FSU, Full Sail & Ringling College.
 
rudemix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.

30 years in Naval Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence and led the NSA.
I think he is more than qualified despite your ageism.


Qualified, sure. From other comments sounds like he's already connected and being grandfathered in. I'm sure a bunch of qualified people under him are ok with it too. When this guy dodders off in a few years or his connections dry up they'll be glad to see the system go outside for another old guy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Cyber Florida" sounds like a chat room for lemon parties. Probably easy to find on AOL or Compu-Serve.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: rudemix: Sorry people that aren't septuagenarians. Your time will come to get a shot at the executive level. For now keep doing the work you do that enables 70+ year old farts to make 450k annually.

In one farking year he'll earn enough to fill someone else's 20 year retirement account.

They aren't buying his brains. They could have the pick of the litter of San Francisco trained security experts who have seen and done shiat you ain't ever seen before.

They're buying his connections.


Yeah I hate it when people get juicy high-paid do-nothing jobs just because of who they know.....

Chelsea Clinton reaps $9 million from corporate board position.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4​7​6894-chelsea-clinton-reaps-9-million-f​rom-corporate-board-position


Ha! Fooled you! You thought I was going to say Hunter Biden, didn't you?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He took over Feb. 17 and is responsible for bringing in federal and private funding.

Welp, there's your answer.  He knows people with money.  His job is to get them to give it to the university, nothing else.  That's why he's only working two days a month, and why $450K is a good price for his services.
 
