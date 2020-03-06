 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   What happens when you taunt the monkeys for too long? They go marauding all over the place and take over government offices, forcing officials to flee for their lives (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India seems to have a lot of monkey problems.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was certain this was going to be about the Trump administration. Who knew we could have so much in common with brown people on the other side of the world.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just assume they blow up the dynamite, although I admit I've never seen what happens after that picture.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't send the pics of bobs and vagana, and you're liable to experience the wrath of macaque.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Indians treat the animals better than their women. What a surprise!
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They may have been with Microsoft Support and
came for their Google Play gift cards.
They promised to fix each and every thing.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've found that women usually swat away macaque.and frequently call the police too.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yet the monkeys were smart enough to offer emergency paid sick leave so poor people don't spread Coronavirus b/c they can't miss rent.
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
amoeba.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: I've found that women usually swat away macaque.and frequently call the police too.


Don't get all red-assed about it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Are they at least entertaining the children...??"
 
probesport
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TOOL - Right In Two (Audio)
Youtube bndL7wwAj0U
 
