(AP News) First coronavirus victim found in Las Vegas, a city that millions of people pass through every year AND THEY TOUCH EVERYTHING. Roll them bones
MaelstromFL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You have to blow on the dice before you hand them to someone else!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

Or what they told me:
What lays it eggs in you in Vegas, stays in you for a 90 day incubation.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also Reno

https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2020/0​3​/05/reno-area-man-tests-positive-coron​avirus-awaits-cdc-confirmation/4971724​002/


/Bumpity Bumpity Bump
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Randall Flagg (also known as much better headline) yesterday?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Carson City Costco late yesterday.

A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it --- Agent K.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I posted this before, but here we go again.  Yes, people are gonna get sick.  People will die.  Start teaching out now to your neighbors and community organizations so that when Covid makes it to your area, you'll know who to reach out to to offer or receive help.

Stock up dried/canned food in case the best way to help is stay at home.

This illness seems to be mostly about treating the symptoms, rather than the cause, so throw some OTC meds in your closet (Tylenol, cough suppressant, etc).

Do your best to save up some cash, because there's probably some unpaid sick time in a lot of folks future.

We'll all get through this together.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


My City just confirmed its first case yesterday... Princess Cruise passengers are the new ' Typhoid Marys '
 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it'd help if the govt in the usa was even remotely functional and the head of state wasn't telling people it's a hoax when it very much is a real thing.
They've no trust in how things are being handled so they're expecting big disruptions.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't lose your mind over the virus. The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: I posted this before, but here we go again.  Yes, people are gonna get sick.  People will die.  Start teaching out now to your neighbors and community organizations so that when Covid makes it to your area, you'll know who to reach out to to offer or receive help. has the best stockpiles to loot.


:)
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what it feels like before we go full on Mad Max.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!

/This has been been the official PANIC post of the thread. We now return to the regular nonsense.
//Thank you
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't lose your mind over the virus. The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.


Well, that, and a grossly incompetent executive branch praying the virus away, supported by a majority in the Senate that thinks surgically re-implanting ectopic pregnancies is sound modern medical practice...

It'll work out fine :)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't lose your mind over the virus. The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
THEY TOUCH EVERYTHING

Sir, please do not touch the cards.

/or the dancers
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Overall, we're now over 100,000 cases. EVERYBODY DON'T HIGH FIVE!

Two British Airways baggage handlers. Would you have thought to disinfect your bag before picking it up off the carousel? (I actually don't think this will be a major route of infection.)

Peru and Brazil have cases, the only continent without cases now is Antartica.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tourist Mecca, so we'll do the sensible same as Saudi Arabia did for the real one and say "closed, stay home"?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I live in Ft. Lauderdale area....it's spring break now...so really getting a kick...

/Coworker returned from Vegas Wednesday
//Florida is gonna explode within the month just due to Spring Breakers
 
jiggs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Waiting for NAB Show to cancel.  I will miss my yearly paid Vegas trip.  And people dying is bad too, but a free trip to Vegas...
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
rolladuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, it's been fun, Fark!
Tell my family I died doing what I loved-drowning in my own lungs.
(Has this thing evolved cytokine storm yet?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Well, it's been fun, Fark!
Tell my family I died doing what I loved-drowning in my own lungs.
(Has this thing evolved cytokine storm yet?


To be serious, no.  But ARDS is a shiatty way to go.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But but it can't happen here. /s

Gonna be interesting.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Overall, we're now over 100,000 cases. EVERYBODY DON'T HIGH FIVE!

Two British Airways baggage handlers. Would you have thought to disinfect your bag before picking it up off the carousel? (I actually don't think this will be a major route of infection.)

Peru and Brazil have cases, the only continent without cases now is Antartica.


100k tested cases. Real number of cases is probably 5 times that if not more
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a vacation there in August. Am I already dead?

/should have bought the flight insurance
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Stays in Vegas' - my ass!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if the NFL Draft will be cancelled or just changed to online-only.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's a confirmed cluster in Boston/Cambridge too:

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/​3​-who-attended-biogen-meeting-in-boston​-test-positive-for-coronavirus/2086462​/

As if I needed another reason to stay off the Red Line...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm going to the Seminole Indian casino this weekend. Dontcurr. The cigarette smoke and spilled alcohol will kill everything
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uhm. So why are people stocking up on water?

Do they realize they can make purified water fairly easily if the supply breaks down, and that if need be you can collect rain and purify it, and for that matter save water in milk jugs and other containers now?
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: the only continent without cases now is Antartica.


They've got problems of their own.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm going to the Seminole Indian casino this weekend. Dontcurr. The cigarette smoke and spilled alcohol will kill everything


Username checks out.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is no stopping COVID at this point. The best we can hope for is to slow it down and hope that by this time next year someone is further along on a vaccine and we have a more competent team in charge.

Until then, prepare and brace yourselves. If you have parents/family that are at risk then prepare to care for them or  prepare for their care if you get sick and have to distance yourself from them for any period of time.

The world does not have to grind to a standstill from this.

/but we will see
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Victim?"
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Also Reno

https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2020/03​/05/reno-area-man-tests-positive-coron​avirus-awaits-cdc-confirmation/4971724​002/


/Bumpity Bumpity Bump


I sneezed on a man in Reno. Just to watch him die...
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Wasn't this a Randall Flagg (also known as much better headline) yesterday?


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Thanks I do my M-O-O-N, that spells best.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: There is no stopping COVID at this point. The best we can hope for is to slow it down and hope that by this time next year someone is further along on a vaccine and we have a more competent team in charge.

Until then, prepare and brace yourselves. If you have parents/family that are at risk then prepare to care for them or  prepare for their care if you get sick and have to distance yourself from them for any period of time.

The world does not have to grind to a standstill from this.

/but we will see


In terms of social upheaval there are likely going to be a lot of older and unhealthy people dying. And a lot of stupid people who didn't prepare. And that's going to leave a hell of a lot of kids without parents or guardians let alone grandparents.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freakay: Uhm. So why are people stocking up on water?

Do they realize they can make purified water fairly easily if the supply breaks down, and that if need be you can collect rain and purify it, and for that matter save water in milk jugs and other containers now?


It's simple and easy to do. Proper long-term planning and preparation for this sort of thing is more complicated and harder to do. Simple and easy beats out harder and more complicated every time.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakay: Uhm. So why are people stocking up on water?

Do they realize they can make purified water fairly easily if the supply breaks down, and that if need be you can collect rain and purify it, and for that matter save water in milk jugs and other containers now?


Pool Shock is a good way to make your own bleach.
How To Purify Water With Pool Shock
Youtube 0Owu1zMhRkM


He has a ton of links in the description with more info.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iToad: freakay: Uhm. So why are people stocking up on water?

Do they realize they can make purified water fairly easily if the supply breaks down, and that if need be you can collect rain and purify it, and for that matter save water in milk jugs and other containers now?

It's simple and easy to do. Proper long-term planning and preparation for this sort of thing is more complicated and harder to do. Simple and easy beats out harder and more complicated every time.


I guess....but dollar for dollar I would rather buy a few more cans of soup.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I vacationed there one time. Farted in all the pillows.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flat_Panda: I have a vacation there in August. Am I already dead?

/should have bought the flight insurance


If you chose Vegas on purpose, then yes you're dead. On the inside.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.