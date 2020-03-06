 Skip to content
(Idaho State Journal)   Rock climbers face many dangers, but being crushed to death by a plummeting member of the Antilocapridae family is not typically among them   (idahostatejournal.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A whistling sound?
Just like in the cartoons?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was going to make a snarky comment but then read the Pronghorn was a mom pregnant with twins and I now have a sad... :(
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, anything's better than the Prolocapridae family, I always say.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.


There are plenty of wild animals out there that prey on these guys. If their reaction is to run off a cliff every time they get spooked then maybe the cliff lifestyle isn't cut out for them.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.

There are plenty of wild animals out there that prey on these guys. If their reaction is to run off a cliff every time they get spooked then maybe the cliff lifestyle isn't cut out for them.


Dog owner?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eagle throws goat off cliff
Youtube cxPBWpUNucU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Russ1642: SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.

There are plenty of wild animals out there that prey on these guys. If their reaction is to run off a cliff every time they get spooked then maybe the cliff lifestyle isn't cut out for them.

Dog owner?


Nope. But I'm aware of just how mind numbingly stupid wild deer, sheep, and goats are.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course it is a known risk.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SansNeural: Russ1642: SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.

There are plenty of wild animals out there that prey on these guys. If their reaction is to run off a cliff every time they get spooked then maybe the cliff lifestyle isn't cut out for them.

Dog owner?

Nope. But I'm aware of just how mind numbingly stupid wild deer, sheep, and goats are.


True.  They must breed rapidly and well enough to have become wilderness' handy protein snack in spite of their hebetude.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Of course it is a known risk.


Old wisdom:  "What goes up... may come down on your head."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.


Sounds like people. Hear about the guy who was told to quarantine himself because he had Covid-19 but instead went to a Tool concert? People on average are selfish, self-centered creatures.

I'm a dog owner, and I'm meticulously strict about following whatever rules are in place for dogs. I don't even have to agree with it - I acknowledge that I'm a flawed being so I realize I might not even know why dogs need to be on the leash for there to be a good reason to do so. On my property I can do what I want vis a vis his leash. If I'm on someone else's or public property I follow whatever the guidelines are or I go elsewhere. And if my boy is with me, poop bags are with me too, 100% of the time. It's just that simple. I'm an asshole, but not THAT kind of asshole.

I used to train my dog on the National Mall a lot. One day I went to walk through one of the pavilions around it, and a guard came over and told me I couldn't bring my pup there (there were no signs, and you can just walk straight in to that outdoor garden-like space). So I screamed at him and posted on Twitter about how unfair it was apologized sincerely, and left immediately. The guard told me it was no biggee, and understandable since there weren't any signs up saying no dogs allowed, and gave my boy a good scritch before we left.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SansNeural: Russ1642: SansNeural: "the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule."

Yup.  Sounds just like dog owners.

There are plenty of wild animals out there that prey on these guys. If their reaction is to run off a cliff every time they get spooked then maybe the cliff lifestyle isn't cut out for them.

Dog owner?

Nope. But I'm aware of just how mind numbingly stupid wild deer, sheep, and goats are.



Clearly you've spent countless hours in the wild.

Not.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark is such an inconsistent site.  I got a post deleted for posting the Free Cat pic (which, ironically, I first saw here).  "Do not post pictures of dead animals"

But goddam if we can't link to articles with pictures of dead animals!
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With helpful pic of a dead pronghorn.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark is such an inconsistent site.  I got a post deleted for posting the Free Cat pic (which, ironically, I first saw here).  "Do not post pictures of dead animals"

But goddam if we can't link to articles with pictures of dead animals!


Watch it.  If we keep on like this we're BOTH gonna get posts deleted here.

Ack!  I can't find my "freakhat" 'shop.  Imagine it here:

[freakhat.jpg]
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark is such an inconsistent site.  I got a post deleted for posting the Free Cat pic (which, ironically, I first saw here).  "Do not post pictures of dead animals"

But goddam if we can't link to articles with pictures of dead animals!


You are missing a crucial difference between posting a link and posting on this site.

For example, you are not allowed to post sexually-explicit, hot naked teen (allegedly) girl-on-girl images in Fark threads, but you are free to post links to them, like this one (not safe for work).

/maybe your complaint should simply be the the link should have a warning, like "NSFW"
//or maybe "caution, link contains an image of a deceased artiodactyl endemic to North America"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: NotThatGuyAgain:

For example, you are not allowed to post sexually-explicit, hot naked teen (allegedly) girl-on-girl images in Fark threads, but you are free to post links to them, like this one (not safe for work).


More NSFW likes like the above, please!
 
Slypork
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fetchez la...antelope?
 
