 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   India has 35 coronavirus labs ready for testing. Which means each lab only has to test 39 million people   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Health care, World Health Organization, India, Government of India, central government, Southeast Asia, Healthcare, India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 10:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many do we have in the US?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: If


When
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
psst... we don't have to test everyone
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And yet India's most likely tested more folks than the U.S., as they started testing samples in January.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.


Yes and it would dispel the notion that warm humid weather will keep this from spreading beyond the Spring.  India and the African sub continent...those are the ones to watch.

European countries are starting to really struggle with the whole tourism thing to Italy.  Every country that is experiencing widespread problems had people travel to Italy.  Ireland has 13, now, with 60 people under self quarantine because they are health care workers who came into contact with the virus.  Spain is exploding, as is Germany.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And how is it that there are not that many cases in Russia?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.


They announced a couple of days ago a bar on exporting about 27 different pharmaceuticals, in case they were needed to combat this pandemic.

Given how much of that comes from India, this was a bit of a shocker to the rest of the world.

India is worried.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

freakay: And how is it that there are not that many cases in Russia?


That's what I've been wondering. I know why Best Korea isn't posting many, it's because they're just lying about it.

There is basically no way, between the China and Iran breakouts, that you aren't seeing cases in Russia.

Well, there is one way. Don't look for them.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You mean 4 crore, Subby.  Learn to count.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.


According to iranian experts in the gov, 40% of the capital will be infected by March 20. Thats 5 million people.

But yeah if it starts spreading in India like in Iran, India is farked.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

freakay: And how is it that there are not that many cases in Russia?


Obviously the virus is destroyed by high levels of vodak in the bloodstream.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freakay: And how is it that there are not that many cases in Russia?


Totalitarian dictatorship so its not being reported?

Most of the population is protected by vodak?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:Well, there is one way. Don't look for them.

Having just looked it up...they reported 7 cases yesterday and another 6 today. But I still think they're having the same "problem" that the US did. Completely blow surveillance early, then find out it's endemic.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:Well, there is one way. Don't look for them.

Having just looked it up...they reported 7 cases yesterday and another 6 today. But I still think they're having the same "problem" that the US did. Completely blow surveillance early, then find out it's endemic.


Or, like China undereport
 
Stavr0
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.


https://montrealgazette.com/news/loca​l​-news/covid-19-a-second-probable-coron​avirus-case-has-been-identified-in-que​bec

COVID-19: A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Quebec
A resident of Mont-Laurier who had recently travelled to India tested positive and was transferred to Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.


Well sht.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.

They announced a couple of days ago a bar on exporting about 27 different pharmaceuticals, in case they were needed to combat this pandemic.

Given how much of that comes from India, this was a bit of a shocker to the rest of the world.

India is worried.


The issue is a lack of raw material coming from China.  Included in their list were things like progesterone, B vitamins (1, 6, 12), and some things we don't want to run out of like acyclovir, metronidazole, neomycin, clindamycin, and erythromycin.  I've had customers ask if their stuff comes from China (only one or two things) but most of the generics come from India.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And god forbid you try to read one of their magazines without paying for it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stavr0: Private_Citizen: India is the one to watch. If the Corona virus hits them hard, things will breakdown fast.

https://montrealgazette.com/news/local​-news/covid-19-a-second-probable-coron​avirus-case-has-been-identified-in-que​bec

COVID-19: A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Quebec
A resident of Mont-Laurier who had recently travelled to India tested positive and was transferred to Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.


Well sht.


And India say they have 31 cases. Sure... When a country infects another country, they dont have a few dozen cases, they usually have thousands.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.