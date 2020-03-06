 Skip to content
(ABC News)   CDC: "Keep washing hands and don't touch your face." Public: "Yawn". CDC: "And now a dog has tested positive for COVID-19." Public: "OMG, THIS IS SERIOUS"   (abcnews.go.com)
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Our cat has coronavirus.  He came from the breeder with it.  I keep having this fantasy that he's given us antibodies.

I thought it was somewhat common in felines.  Could be wrong about that.  No clue about dogs.

Maybe I should start popping some of Samson's lysine vitamins.  (How Jurassic Park!)
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like dogs more than people.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Repeat. Stop french kissing your dogs people.
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Question

Why are we testing animals when there aren't even enough tests for people?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well what did you expect.  Those CDC and NIH folks have been in their Labs 24x7 for a while now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Murflette: Question

Why are we testing animals when there aren't even enough tests for people?


IDK ask your BFF HKK?

Third time this is on Fark I think.  From the actual source:

"The spokesman emphasised that there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19 or that they become sick. Apart from maintaining good hygiene practices, pet owners need not be overly concerned and under no circumstances should they abandon their pets."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Hong Kong authorities have warned residents against kissing their pets because it's gross"

There, FTFT.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well what did you expect.  Those CDC and NIH folks have been in their Labs 24x7 for a while now.


Maybe switch to a Poodle or Collie for a nice change of pace now & then?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next up: some dogs that drink out of the toilet have E. coli.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns people not to kiss their pets after dog tests positive for COVID-19

(Shrug) My dog hasn't been hanging out in crowds or using public transit lately. Seems like one of the safer "people" I'll encounter today. I guess there's the theoretical risk that the dog licked the ground in a spot where someone with the virus has recently sneezed, or something? Seems pretty remote.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Any questions?
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cats are prepared:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

namegoeshere: Cats are prepared:
[Fark user image 850x478]


This definitely belongs in the Caturday thread.
 
