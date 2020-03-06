 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Arsonist sets barbershop alight for 2nd time in less than two weeks; owner proclaims it's shear torcher   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Golf clap, subby
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did the insurance policy make it out?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone needs to clip the cantankerous chap crafting these capers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He got away by a hair.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Tensions within Christchurch's underworld are back in the spotlight after a barbershop with links to international bikie gang the Mongols MC was firebombed for the second time in two weeks."

Is there anything on Earth that Aussies can't make sound goofy and fun?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ Golf clap, subby

/ Golf clap, subby


Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby is rewarded with all my daily allowance of Poe-points.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
that's distressing
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tensions within Christchurch's underworld are back in the spotlight after a barbershop with links to international bikie gang the Mongols MC was firebombed for the second time in two weeks."

Is there anything on Earth that Aussies can't make sound goofy and fun?


This is Kiwiland, not Austria.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They arrested him when he'd only assembled half his quartet?
 
Zykstar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And here we see a wild double-pun in its natural habitat. A rare sight to be sure. We truly are lucky to be here and witness this directly.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
patched member of the gang said the barbershop was "sort of" connected to the gang."We haven't caused any trouble, it's just people not wanting us around ... we're new to town," he said.

They don't want you around because you're all subhuman scum who contribute nothing to society and deal in human misery and violence which you justify with the lie that no one gets hurt except people who choose to live the biker life. Same with your associates and others who hang around with you. If every "one percenter" was dragged out of their homes, executed in the street, and left to rot I wouldn't shed a single tear.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I die inside a bit whenever a pun forces me to smile. So, fark you, subby, and we'll played.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Second time? Did he expect them to just give up? Just curl up and dye??
Never.

/they should work on some compromise, though, instead of splitting hairs.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I die inside a bit whenever a pun forces me to smile. So, fark you, subby, and we'll played.


But do you dye on the outside as well?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I die inside a bit whenever a pun forces me to smile. So, fark you, subby, and we'll played.

But do you dye on the outside as well?


I eat beets, yes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minute ago  

BigNumber12: "Tensions within Christchurch's underworld are back in the spotlight after a barbershop with links to international bikie gang the Mongols MC was firebombed for the second time in two weeks."

Is there anything on Earth that Aussies can't make sound goofy and fun?


I imagine a bikie gang to be a bunch of hard asses that play with tech deck products

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

