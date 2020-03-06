 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in the leg. That's what they all say   (wkbw.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Woman, Constable, Erie County, New York, Cheektowaga Police, The Pyramid Companies, Female, 19-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli, medical care  
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear this never happens to me.
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Oscar Pistorius and Claudine Longet can hire him if they go into business together, owning a ski resort.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She used to be an adventurer ...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: I swear this never happens to me.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Start making the punishment for shooting a person outside of self defence, that the shooter has to shoot themselves in the head.  After a fair trial of course.  The shooter is put in a bondage contraption such that they are sucking on the barrel of the gun, and the movement that they are allowed is a free finger to pull the trigger.  Or in the case of rifles and shotguns, there is a mechanism that makes it so they can pull the trigger even if the trigger is too far away for them to pull.  They can choose to sit there with the gun in their mouth and starve or dehydrate to death, or pull the trigger and get their miserable life over with..  And they have to use the gun that they shot the other person with.  Make sure the whole ordeal is streamed to youtube in 4k 60hz.  And at least one slowmo camera at however many millions of frames per second, that is activated by the pulling of the trigger so we get a detailed view of the bullet coming out of the back of the skull and the brains being blown everywhere.

I bet accidental shootings, and non accidental shootings go down significantly after about a dozen vids are on youtube showing justice being carried out.  Plus we don't have to ban guns, we just make people fear having them.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only there was a good guy with a gun dining there at the time.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So did I, but that's because I pulled out after a few hours.


Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael Sliwinski

Say that 10 times. Fast, slow, one letter at a time... doesn't matter...
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Think he will get another date?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better than the eye.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Better than the eye.


Which one?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
freedom legs is the name of my ted nugent - van halen tribute act
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They found out that the gun was stolen. This guy is screwed. I live nearby.
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They all say D'oh.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I say, if you can't shoot your girlfriend in the leg, who can you shoot?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just another Law Abiding Gun Owner™.

Tell me again how legally allowing people to carry guns around in public makes us all safer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Just another Law Abiding Gun Owner™.

Tell me again how legally allowing people to carry guns around in public makes us all safer.


She'll listen next time?

/so sorry
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He probably meant to use it on himself after seeing the bill.  I had a friend hold a birthday party there.  The salad bar was $25.  If you wanted meat it was all you could eat, but was $50.
 
