Wait, if I have Corona virus I shouldn't go to a rock concert? Someone really should have told me
34
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a concert by the rock band Tool last week - alongside thousands of other people, according to a Friday report.

Tool's gonna Tool.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, DON'T go to events with huge crowds. I thought you meant, 'go to events with huge crowds'. Oops."
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Tool.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so will this help us answer the question as to who is more obnoxious - phish fans or tool fans?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see municipal waste in May I hope this shiat is old news by then...
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't say he knew he had it before the gig.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

The music lover, identified as the fourth person to be diagnosed with the bug in the country, watched the Los Angeles-based band perform songs from their new album, "Fear Inoculum,"

You can't make this sh*t up.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he sing along, really loudly?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are all sorts of things you can do to keep from spreading the virus to others.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people should be arrested.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... summary execution, body dumped in an incinerator?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burchill: The article doesn't say he knew he had it before the gig.


Yeah uh, we're trying to rage here.  Please don't interrupt us with actual information.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oliver Twisted: Burchill: The article doesn't say he knew he had it before the gig.

Yeah uh, we're trying to rage here.  Please don't interrupt us with actual information.


It never ceases to amaze me how people here don't know how this place actually works.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: FTFA:

The music lover, identified as the fourth person to be diagnosed with the bug in the country, watched the Los Angeles-based band perform songs from their new album, "Fear Inoculum,"

You can't make this sh*t up.


And yet, someone did
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a basketball game on Wednesday and I'd be lying if I said I didn't doubt my actions just a little bit.

I was conscious not to hold the railing as I walked up and down the steps.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I went to a basketball game on Wednesday and I'd be lying if I said I didn't doubt my actions just a little bit.

I was conscious not to hold the railing as I walked up and down the steps.


We have a family trip to Disney soon-ish. We're still mulling over whether it's a good idea to get into a flying tube full of people and spend a week in a crowded theme park. There's still time for us to decide, so we're hoping this shiat is over by then.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many passed joints did he smoke as well?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like he's the "Smartest" Tool in the box!!

Drtfa........he's also a dumb azz too.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd admit to coronavirus before I admitted attending a Tool concert.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about catching COVID-19?  It's so convenient and casual.  You don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Wal-Mart
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiamiChef: How many passed joints did he smoke as well?


At a Tool concert? Infinity.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: youncasqua: FTFA:

The music lover, identified as the fourth person to be diagnosed with the bug in the country, watched the Los Angeles-based band perform songs from their new album, "Fear Inoculum,"

You can't make this sh*t up.

And yet, someone did


Yes, they made up an album called "Fear Inoculum." They did not make up someone infected with a deadly pandemic virus that the conservative right claims is a hoax to drum up fear to sabotage the economy in an election year attending the concert at which songs from "Fear Inoculum" were played.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Super Chronic: I went to a basketball game on Wednesday and I'd be lying if I said I didn't doubt my actions just a little bit.

I was conscious not to hold the railing as I walked up and down the steps.

We have a family trip to Disney soon-ish. We're still mulling over whether it's a good idea to get into a flying tube full of people and spend a week in a crowded theme park. There's still time for us to decide, so we're hoping this shiat is over by then.


Yeah, that's a tough one.

On the plus side, you'll probably have shorter lines than you'll ever see at Disney.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

youncasqua: LewDux: youncasqua: FTFA:

The music lover, identified as the fourth person to be diagnosed with the bug in the country, watched the Los Angeles-based band perform songs from their new album, "Fear Inoculum,"

You can't make this sh*t up.

And yet, someone did

Yes, they made up an album called "Fear Inoculum." They did not make up someone infected with a deadly pandemic virus that the conservative right claims is a hoax to drum up fear to sabotage the economy in an election year attending the concert at which songs from "Fear Inoculum" were played.


I may be letting my nature as a "man of average intelligence" get the better of me.

An "inoculum" is a medicine used for inoculation. It is a vaccine.

Hopefully that helps you understand why I see irony here.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I want to see municipal waste in May I hope this shiat is old news by then...


Don't worry. If the amount of alcohol in the venue doesn't kill it off, the wall of death will.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Super Chronic: I went to a basketball game on Wednesday and I'd be lying if I said I didn't doubt my actions just a little bit.

I was conscious not to hold the railing as I walked up and down the steps.

We have a family trip to Disney soon-ish. We're still mulling over whether it's a good idea to get into a flying tube full of people and spend a week in a crowded theme park. There's still time for us to decide, so we're hoping this shiat is over by then.


We should meet up if you come.  I'll bring the biohazard suits.

We're finally at that time of year where we actually like living here (allergies notwithstanding).  Not too hot, not too cold, reasonable humidity, everything in bloom.  The thought of being stuck at home for weeks is not making me happy.

I'm sure I would be OK but I care for a vulnerable parent.  I have to be careful about bringing it home to her.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: These people should be arrested.


Why? Waste of time, all they have to tell the judge is "Trump said many times this was nothing to worry about"

And also the reason I refunded my tickets for tonights KISS concert at Oracle.

Think about the last time you used a bathroom at a rock concert. Now, think about using the bathroom at a rock concert when a highly communicable virus is starting to run amuck.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A man who tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a concert by the rock band Tool last week

So was he tested before or after the concert? Typical New York Post crap, only giving some of the information and being as ambiguous as possible.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

red230: There are all sorts of things you can do to keep from spreading the virus to others.
[Fark user image image 672x768]


Someone sent me the Pence video coming off the plane and greeting the people there with elbow taps.
I could just imagine some nighttime show changing that into the Seig Heil.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gilligann: A man who tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a concert by the rock band Tool last week

So was he tested before or after the concert? Typical New York Post crap, only giving some of the information and being as ambiguous as possible.


Sensationalist rag is sensationalist.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Save it for Trump rallies
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well it was Tool so I understand
Fark user imageView Full Size


but I can't approve.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/haven't been able to catch one of their shows.
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: so will this help us answer the question as to who is more obnoxious - phish fans or tool fans?


Why not both?

/I am both...
 
