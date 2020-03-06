 Skip to content
(BBC)   Newly qualified teacher can't even make 12 months in his first job without knocking kids off chairs, shooting staple guns at them, dragging them along the floor, and discussing their vaginas   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Walker
1 hour ago  
These included dragging a pupil along the floor by his leg, causing a carpet burn to his left shoulder blade, firing staples at pupils from a staple gun, pulling chairs from under pupils so they fell to the ground and kicking a chair, causing a pupil to fall to the ground.

You gotta love how polite the UK is. They really let this teacher get a way with a lot before they got rid of him.

Then again this UK teacher beat a student with a dumbbell while shouting "DIE! DIE! DIE!" because the student called him a psycho after he dragged a girl out of the room and kicked her.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2010/a​p​r/26/dumbbell-attack-teacher-student-d​ie

He served no jail time and was cleared of attempted murder or intending to cause serious harm.
I'd say if you are bashing a kid's head in with a dumbbell you are attempting to murder him or cause serious harm, but that's just me I guess. The judge even said he was "a decent man" but added that he suffered from "depression, stress and a serious lack of confidence". Well that's OK then. Bash kids heads in all you want.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-n​o​ttinghamshire-14353456
 
manhole
51 minutes ago  
So, the position is open? Count me in, I can top that.
 
darth_badger
50 minutes ago  
Dare you to GIS "staple stapled vagina" .
 
Dangerous_sociopath
46 minutes ago  
Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone.
 
BretMavrik
46 minutes ago  
Call the police, there's a madman around.
 
EyeHaveRisen
44 minutes ago  
A simple comment about a drawing.   The kid brought it up.

Where's the drawing?   I may agree with him.

If its scary then he's right
 
khatores
44 minutes ago  

He was just trying to get the metric system through the kid's head.
 
dothemath
43 minutes ago  
"If your vagina looks like that, you've got a problem."

- My mom pointing to a grilled cheese sandwich she just dropped
 
LewDux
42 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle
41 minutes ago  
It's about how long I'd last in that job.  Teaching is not for everyone and some people really have to understand that.

Oh, and pay the farking teachers more.  They deserve it for that shiat.
 
Dinjiin
40 minutes ago  
I do not condone his behavior, but I understand.
 
X-Geek
40 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sorry, I thought this was Nottinghambergshiretonville.
 
Spego
39 minutes ago  
Dr Jack Badofsky
38 minutes ago  
It's not a toomah!!
 
stuffy
38 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't farking any of his students.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
35 minutes ago  
I like "discussing their vaginas".  Like it was just some casual small talk.  "Sure is humid today.  Hot enough for ya?"
 
big pig peaches
33 minutes ago  
In context the vagina comment isn't too bad and without seeing the drawing could be true.

All the other stuff he did was much more serious. I guess in the UK you can beat up your students all you want as long as you don't mention their lady bits.
 
dkulprit
29 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: A simple comment about a drawing.   The kid brought it up.

Where's the drawing?   I may agree with him.

If its scary then he's right


Yeah, he definitely seemed our of control, but the comment that got him fired doesn't seem wrong in my opinion.

He didn't bring it up, he didn't mention anyone's vagina in particular, he just said that if someone's vagina looked like a picture something was wrong.

Don't get me wrong, should've been fired way before this due to other things, but if this was his only action I wouldn't even think of it as a punishable offense.
 
hammettman
24 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: A simple comment about a drawing.   The kid brought it up.

Where's the drawing?   I may agree with him.

If its scary then he's right


Also, a little context here.  These are elementary school kids.  And they are comparing vaginas?
 
Habitual Cynic
21 minutes ago  
He was a "maths" teacher.  Probably never saw an actual vagina.  He could be forgiven.
 
gameshowhost
16 minutes ago  
Oh, "he"....

/thought this was gonna be Klobuchar
 
fragMasterFlash
13 minutes ago  
Marcos P
6 minutes ago  
To be fair, this was the drawing:

(I believe in the UK they call that a "growler")
 
