(Crypto Currency News)   The U.S. is now starting to export cases of coronavirus, which should narrow the trade gap with China   (ccn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Infectious disease, U.S. coronavirus tests, strict travel ban of other nationals, Epidemiology, South Korea, travel restrictions, Infection, Canadian national  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BC also reported a case yesterday from a Seattle resident visiting family up here. Most of our other cases are linked to Iran, with one community transmission from an unknown source.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That Vegas visit guy was using multiple public transit systems and going to work and shopping for 2 days with symptoms. Well that's it for Toronto and the GTA not having any local cases. Selfish Dumbass.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you start infecting other countries, you dont have a 100 cases, you have thousands.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People just don't listen.
 
nce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, cases exported to other countries and traced back here may be most American's best chance at getting tested.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was led to believe that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. No?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New cases: 1 in Indiana, 1 in North Carolina, two in Pennsylvania and 1 in New York.
 
