(AM New York)   "I never thought it would happen to me," says man beaten and cuffed for resisting arrest for the dual crimes of walking peacefully down the street and asking an NYPD officer for ID when stopped   (amny.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking evil
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.


I hear ya
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But has he ever worn a hoodie?" - Racist Piece of shiat
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, the Police are your Friends!

Bullcrap. Not anymore. The police are a force unto themselves, answerable only to themselves.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like with anything else....ummmm maybe it's because they are the ones BREAKING THE LAW??

the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days I'm all for the cops after reading this article not so much anymore!!!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.


I suppose not giving a shiat is better than buying a round of drinks and ringing a bell.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


notice the pig standing on the guy's ankle?

farking garbage.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRANK ZAPPA -- CANARSIE
Youtube oiOeo1obVKo

Rule FZ: there's a Zappa reference for everything.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall stop?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gayle was brought up on charges including marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and unlawful obstruction of governmental administration, and was served with a desk ticket Thursday afternoon, according to Muniz.

He also displayed disturbingly high levels of negritude and it a well known fact that reefer turns people into violent criminals, so really we should be commending those officers for their bravery and restraint.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.

I suppose not giving a shiat is better than buying a round of drinks and ringing a bell.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Good news everyone! Bert's been shot!
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Just like with anything else....ummmm maybe it's because they are the ones BREAKING THE LAW??

the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.


Bullshiat.

Black kids in hoodies break the law and get sent to jail.

Young white people break the same law, but cops tend to just confiscate the weed and give them a lecture because they don't want to "ruin a good kid's life".
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Remember, the Police are your Friends!

Bullcrap. Not anymore. The police are a force unto themselves, answerable only to themselves.


Incorrect.
The police are answerable to their superiors that run the city.

s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size


Hmm.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget, police are not your friends, and they have no legal duty to protect you. Lying to them is a crime, but they can lie to you (and such is a routine part of police investigations). They can take your stuff simply by declaring they think it was used in a crime and you must sue them at your own expense to get it back. A shoot or violent encounter that would send you or I to prison would almost certainly be ruled justified by a police officer just on general principle. If an officer makes a mistake and destroys your stuff or harms or even kills you, they have legal immunity from the consequences.

There is no rational reason for the average citizen to see the police as anything but the biggest gang in town. If it doesn't need a bullet or a fine, don't call or interact with the police.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until they start getting taken out randomly, nothing will change.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.

I suppose not giving a shiat is better than buying a round of drinks and ringing a bell.


It's like when you read that any other gang member gets shot.  You say, "Well...that's a damn shame." Then ruffle the newspaper pages and flip to the gardening section.
 
dothemath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size

"Sir, do you have a moment to talk about your relationship with Christ?"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And a police car breezes right by. Fake cops everywhere. And they seem obsessed with targeting black men.

I can't imagine who might be encouraging right wing vigilante behavior like this.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
nwa fuck the police hq
Youtube c5fts7bj-so
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just like with anything else....ummmm maybe it's because they are the ones BREAKING THE LAW??

the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.



No, they are just the ones that get arrested and prosecuted for doing the same things that the white kids get a warning for.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm just glad we have an article that is NOT about the farking Corona virus
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
But we didn't see the whole incident! No doubt this fine upstanding officer politely identified himself as one of New York City's finest, calmly explained that they were in the area because of a suspected firearm discharge, asked the suspicious citizen if they saw anything pertaining to the firearm discharge, and then that's when the uppityness occurred, just every so slightly before the cameras were turned on

/ uppityness
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ice t been singing about this for 20 years.
BODY COUNT - Black Hoodie (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube a_0xYamFYYI
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where are all the people talking about how backwards, etc the South is regarding school dress codes?

/Bueller?
//Bueller?
///Oh, it happened in New York? Carry on.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Half a dozen cops to tackle a kid who might have been smoking a joint (in a place where possession has been decriminalized no less) when they were responding to shots fired reported from their (likely faulty) surveillance device. Saving lives. Heroes. Truly.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Remember, the Police are your Friends!

Bullcrap. Not anymore. The police are a force unto themselves, answerable only to themselves.


Ah, you've begun to understand the nature of your orders. Sometimes I debate with Americans about the terms "right wing" and "left wing", as if an actual left wing existed within artillery range of the levers of power in America. I know there are people of good faith labouring in the trenches, just as I know there are non-nutty, non-racist Republicans...somewhere, I'm sure...but all evidence suggests that the fix is in at the upper levels of both shops and that meaningful alteration to the general plan to appease billionaires while lying to the proles appears intact.

And that the cops are the enforcement arm of whichever bunch of gangsters are in charge.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That really is efed up, officer should have at least gave him something "Sir I am detaining you for...xxx", please stop moving for the moment and we will conclude this interaction.

And while that in itself could have been done better, the gang pile BS was downright brutality. Looked like they were just looking for an easy excuse to pile on and beat on someone.

At the most this man was being stopped for MJ use, not a violent crime, not robbery, not even jaywalking...
So why the excessive force? Kind of surprised he wasn't tazed outright after seeing this. Acountability ony means something if people are held accountable. Bad police are bad for police. Too bad they do not understand that.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gayle's arrest follows policies enacted by District Attorney Eric Gonzalez that largely decriminalize marijuana possession in Brooklyn, where the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.

I would like a legal ruling on this (not a GED law degree from an internet "college"). Do "state drug laws" rule over "DA policies" or is it the other way around?

The correct answer to this question would easily lead to whether the arrest was justified or not.

I'm asking for law, not opinion.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.


Hear, hear.

Police in the US - of any ilk or agency - are nothing more than a state-sanctioned street gang with their own colors -  racist, homophobic, terrified, power-addicted assholes with military-grade weapons, immunity from accountability and poor impulse control. I care more when drug dealers get shot - at least those guys aren't telling us that their behavior is meant to protect and serve us while they bind, rape, beat and kill us.
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: The correct answer to this question would easily lead to whether the arrest was justified or not.


Side note. Whether or not the arrest was justified, the dogpiling and brutality were NOT justified. Not even a little bit.
 
QuesoDelicioso [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What I'd like to see the next time this happens is a swarm of bystanders descend on the asshole cop and beat him to a bloody pulp while freeing the victim.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: DarnoKonrad: Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.

I suppose not giving a shiat is better than buying a round of drinks and ringing a bell.

[Fark user image 425x297]

Good news everyone! Bert's been shot!


Being a cop is much safer than dozens of other jobs, and it's the only one where you can murder people because they make you 'afraid'
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zbtop: Never forget, police are not your friends, and they have no legal duty to protect you. Lying to them is a crime, but they can lie to you (and such is a routine part of police investigations). They can take your stuff simply by declaring they think it was used in a crime and you must sue them at your own expense to get it back. A shoot or violent encounter that would send you or I to prison would almost certainly be ruled justified by a police officer just on general principle. If an officer makes a mistake and destroys your stuff or harms or even kills you, they have legal immunity from the consequences.

There is no rational reason for the average citizen to see the police as anything but the biggest gang in town. If it doesn't need a bullet or a fine, don't call or interact with the police.


When you're mugged or robbed or beaten up by a criminal don't call the police. They are the enemy.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just like with anything else....ummmm maybe it's because they are the ones BREAKING THE LAW??

the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.


When I was growing up it disproportionately impacted young white hippies
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: zbtop: Never forget, police are not your friends, and they have no legal duty to protect you. Lying to them is a crime, but they can lie to you (and such is a routine part of police investigations). They can take your stuff simply by declaring they think it was used in a crime and you must sue them at your own expense to get it back. A shoot or violent encounter that would send you or I to prison would almost certainly be ruled justified by a police officer just on general principle. If an officer makes a mistake and destroys your stuff or harms or even kills you, they have legal immunity from the consequences.

There is no rational reason for the average citizen to see the police as anything but the biggest gang in town. If it doesn't need a bullet or a fine, don't call or interact with the police.

When you're mugged or robbed or beaten up by a criminal don't call the police. They are the enemy.


And you get robbed by Donald Trump and thank him and eat his ass daily.
 
phenn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: And you get robbed by Donald Trump and thank him and eat his ass daily.


DRINK!!!
 
links136
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: Gayle's arrest follows policies enacted by District Attorney Eric Gonzalez that largely decriminalize marijuana possession in Brooklyn, where the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.

I would like a legal ruling on this (not a GED law degree from an internet "college"). Do "state drug laws" rule over "DA policies" or is it the other way around?

The correct answer to this question would easily lead to whether the arrest was justified or not.

I'm asking for law, not opinion.


Laws really only exist to force bad actors from committing more harm.  You could easily in small sections of the population exist without laws, however some stranger moves in and laws need to be made to stop them from leaving garbage everywhere.

Precedent seems to be federal law overruns but only when the feds want to actually apply federal law.

Forming the states right thing where the feds choose to leave them alone on the issue.  Such as legalized marijuana, which may also not be left alone for, since the feds can enforcee action.

But they may not.  They CAN, however it'll be a complete surprise.  And based on how well the law was followed when signing the treaties to make the USA, it's safe to say any law in the USA is at best full of shiat.

I'm not a lawyer, however since global warming will melt the arctic ocean, opening world trade, through land controlled by first Nations, I'm probably going to be fighting legal battles for the next 50 years.

Canada tried to use the militaryy to build a golf course over an Indian burial ground.

What DOES the law mean.  For example until 1982 it meant jack all to my family.  But they certainly are so appraised by certain folk of a certain skin color who seem to benefit every time.

The law is used to kick your ass.
 
links136
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: Stuff like this is why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets shot.

Hear, hear.

Police in the US - of any ilk or agency - are nothing more than a state-sanctioned street gang with their own colors -  racist, homophobic, terrified, power-addicted assholes with military-grade weapons, immunity from accountability and poor impulse control. I care more when drug dealers get shot - at least those guys aren't telling us that their behavior is meant to protect and serve us while they bind, rape, beat and kill us.


The guy who's becoming an engineersy be selling weed so he doesn't have to pay out of pocket while paying for engineering school.

I really don't think that's the same as being a dirty cop.  Yes there are good cops too.
 
soporific
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Krieghund: p51d007: Just like with anything else....ummmm maybe it's because they are the ones BREAKING THE LAW??

the prosecutor claims enforcement of the state's drug laws disproportionately impact young men of color.

Bullshiat.

Black kids in hoodies break the law and get sent to jail.

Young white people break the same law, but cops tend to just confiscate the weed and give them a lecture because they don't want to "ruin a good kid's life".


Same is true for young, white rapists.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: When you're mugged or robbed or beaten up by a criminal don't call the police. They are the enemy.


If you have a problem and call the police, you'll only end up with 2 (or more) problems.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zbtop: Never forget, police are not your friends, and they have no legal duty to protect you. Lying to them is a crime, but they can lie to you (and such is a routine part of police investigations). They can take your stuff simply by declaring they think it was used in a crime and you must sue them at your own expense to get it back. A shoot or violent encounter that would send you or I to prison would almost certainly be ruled justified by a police officer just on general principle. If an officer makes a mistake and destroys your stuff or harms or even kills you, they have legal immunity from the consequences.

There is no rational reason for the average citizen to see the police as anything but the biggest gang in town. If it doesn't need a bullet or a fine, don't call or interact with the police.


This. Really.
There isn't much I fear, but dealing with cops is one of them, because I know I have no real rights or recourse if things go sideways, and that is purely at the discretion of the officer(s) present. Fark that noise, and I'm a squeaky clean, older white guy.
I don't hate cops, I just do my best to avoid them, just like I would that insane dog the neighbor has that is always savaging the fence and snarling when someone walks by.

40 years ago I do remember cops helping me when in need, but like I said, I'm getting old.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: zbtop: Never forget, police are not your friends, and they have no legal duty to protect you. Lying to them is a crime, but they can lie to you (and such is a routine part of police investigations). They can take your stuff simply by declaring they think it was used in a crime and you must sue them at your own expense to get it back. A shoot or violent encounter that would send you or I to prison would almost certainly be ruled justified by a police officer just on general principle. If an officer makes a mistake and destroys your stuff or harms or even kills you, they have legal immunity from the consequences.

There is no rational reason for the average citizen to see the police as anything but the biggest gang in town. If it doesn't need a bullet or a fine, don't call or interact with the police.

When you're mugged or robbed or beaten up by a criminal don't call the police. They are the enemy.


Mugged? Never,
Robbed? Once, and the cops were completely useless.
Beaten up? Once, and I caught up with the farker and had paybacks with interest, sans cops.

All the times I've been pulled over, harassed or generally farked with by cops? Way more than 2 times.
No, not all cops are bad, that would be stupid to say, but even if 1/4 of them are... who wants a 25% chance of bullschitt when they call for help? No one!

Who the fark is this random idiot account?
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like the real issue is contempt of cop.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he wasn't illegally carrying Skittles and Arizona Iced Tea, then why arrest him?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you talk to a cop?

Then you got beat up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He does know he's black right?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: He does know he's black right?


Well, he does now.
 
