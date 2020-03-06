 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   That awkward moment when your Christian neighbor realizes you aren't sisters   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
82
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her last name is slimer. I feel like a prime fark headline opportunity was missed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.netView Full Size

HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he's Divorced and Remarried. Maybe the Bible has something to say about that.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a sign that reads, "BIGOTRY IS CONDEMNED."
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No your interpretation says it's wrong. A growing number of people disagree with you. Stop using your faith to be a bigot.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Homosexuality is condemned," he said. "It's an anathema that means something horrible."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he's just upset because they won't let him watch the muff-diving. :P
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Her last name is slimer. I feel like a prime fark headline opportunity was missed.


I ain't afraid of no Holy Ghost!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really think that for every one "good" Christian there are 10 of these farknuckles
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: How about a sign that reads, "BIGOTRY IS CONDEMNED."


Much less biblical.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Religion!  The cause of... and lack of solution to... all of life's problems
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I wonder if he's Divorced and Remarried. Maybe the Bible has something to say about that.


Hell, probably even wears clothing woven of two different types of material.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: I really think that for every one "good" Christian there are 10 of these farknuckles


Well...this is their "leadership" so...yeah.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Label says 239 but closer to about 280.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be upset too. All this time spent secretly running the sisters scenario and it turns out to be the lesbian scenerio. All those porn hub bookmarks need to be corrected. It's a real hassle.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorant, fearful Jesus wheezer is ignorant and fearful. Film at 11.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Her last name is slimer. I feel like a prime fark headline opportunity was missed.


I've only just met 'er!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.


¿por qué no los dos?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tourney3p0: grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?

[i.imgur.com image 640x359]

Label says 239 but closer to about 280.


Christ, have you EVER seen such a group of phony assholes in your entire life?
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good thing about Bossier City is Flying Heart Brewery. That place was awesome. The rest of that "city" is just as broken and backwards as the rest of Louisiana.

Sad, but not surprised.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus in the Bible: Love thy neighbor, do unto others, etc.

Christians: Nah.
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me laugh, but the article makes me ill.  Fark bigotry - kudos to them for staying classy and respectful while he goes low

/phrasing?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.


But if you're sitting on the patio drinking, then technically the little umbrellas are on the patio...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Tourney3p0: grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?

[i.imgur.com image 640x359]

Label says 239 but closer to about 280.

Christ, have you EVER seen such a group of phony assholes in your entire life?


I attended parochial Catholic grade school and worked Ren Faires for years.

So, in a word, holy bleeding Christ, yes.
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?


Light as a feather, stiff as a board.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: vygramul: How about a sign that reads, "BIGOTRY IS CONDEMNED."

Much less biblical.


How about, "LET HE WHO IS WITHOUT SIN CAST THE FIRST STONE. EVERYONE ELSE: STFU."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: I really think that for every one "good" Christian there are 10 of these farknuckles


It's more the opposite from what I've seen and i live in the South.

Not liking 'them queers?'  Sure, I see plenty of people like that.  But putting a sign up?  That's more the exception than the rule.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pastor is a bigot, but he has every right to have a sign in his front yard saying stupid things, if he wants.  I think the LGBTQers should just ignore him. I believe people like him are in the minority, and the best way to show him his ideas are stupid is to make him as irrelevant as possible. Ignore him.
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Martian_Astronomer: vygramul: How about a sign that reads, "BIGOTRY IS CONDEMNED."

Much less biblical.

How about, "LET HE WHO IS WITHOUT SIN CAST THE FIRST STONE. EVERYONE ELSE: STFU."


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a probably silly question...but:
HOW THE FARK is their private life the pastor's concern?

He is not involved, is all I'm sayin'...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slimer thanked the protestors, her fellow upset neighbors, a police officer who asked Cornwell to remove the sign from his yard, and friends and family who personally offered her family love and support after she shared her post.

I'll bet you a lot of those people consider themselves Christians too.

/Broad brushes and all that
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?

Light as a feather, stiff as a board.


That's why he condemns them... They make him stiff as a board.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: "Homosexuality is condemned," he said. "It's an anathema that means something horrible."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Pope of Manwich Village: I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.

But if you're sitting on the patio drinking, then technically the little umbrellas are on the patio...


I'm actually suspended above the patio in their sex swing for juxtaposition.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'll call it. Pastor is found with either a rentboy on the weekends or chomo porn on the church computer.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [i.pinimg.com image 250x194]


Ah, the one guy who actually wore those horrible "fashions" from the 70s' thread just the other day.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NINEv2: I really think that for every one "good" Christian there are 10 of these farknuckles

It's more the opposite from what I've seen and i live in the South.

Not liking 'them queers?'  Sure, I see plenty of people like that.  But putting a sign up?  That's more the exception than the rule.


Somebody wanted attention.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?


Light as a feather, stiff as a board.

/witches!
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: grokca: [lgbtqnation-assets.imgix.net image 790x530]
HOLY FARK, how heavy is that cross?

[i.imgur.com image 640x359]

Label says 239 but closer to about 280.


Not a betting farker, but would put real money ($10 at least) on Trump being somewhat north of 300 lbs.
So yeah...closer to 280.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: Got a probably silly question...but:
HOW THE FARK is their private life the pastor's concern?


The  realization that they get it on gave his long-dormant unit some chub and that's just not right.
 
GungFu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: Got a probably silly question...but:
HOW THE FARK is their private life the pastor's concern?

He is not involved, is all I'm sayin'...


Christians have an inherent right. Looks like they'll be praying for you tonight, you damn heathen.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: Got a probably silly question...but:
HOW THE FARK is their private life the pastor's concern?

He is not involved, is all I'm sayin'...


He probably has an infrared camera trained on their bedroom. He is very much concerned.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.


Izzit just me, or do same-sex couple marriages tend to be somewhat more stable than heterosexual ones?
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: The pastor is a bigot, but he has every right to have a sign in his front yard saying stupid things, if he wants.  I think the LGBTQers should just ignore him. I believe people like him are in the minority, and the best way to show him his ideas are stupid is to make him as irrelevant as possible. Ignore him.


Yeah, that Hitler and his dumb friends are just assholes. Let's ignore them.
Boy - THAT worked out great.
We were told to ignore Trump* too.
I guess I'm starting to seriously question the "ignore vile, vicious human filth and they'll go away" paradigm.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See what happens when you commit your life to a book of fairy tales you end up looking like a jackass!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: The Pope of Manwich Village: I adore my lesbian neighbors. They have a dog named "Gilda" and they invite me over for gin & tonics with little umbrellas on their patio in the summer. The little umbrellas are in the drinks, not on the patio.

Izzit just me, or do same-sex couple marriages tend to be somewhat more stable than heterosexual ones?


Probably.

First, they are not bound together by accidental and unwanted children. Second, they don't face the same pressure to get married as do heterosexual couples.

This is a good thing.
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would put up a list of all the prohibitions he violates every day from the OT.  Not even going there with WWJD.  Hint, not what that asshat is doing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: Albert911emt: The pastor is a bigot, but he has every right to have a sign in his front yard saying stupid things, if he wants.  I think the LGBTQers should just ignore him. I believe people like him are in the minority, and the best way to show him his ideas are stupid is to make him as irrelevant as possible. Ignore him.

Yeah, that Hitler and his dumb friends are just assholes. Let's ignore them.
Boy - THAT worked out great.
We were told to ignore Trump* too.
I guess I'm starting to seriously question the "ignore vile, vicious human filth and they'll go away" paradigm.



The article didn't say anything about violence or death camps. I guess it was implied. My bad.
 
