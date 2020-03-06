 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Good news NJ parents. Due to the coronavirus, teleschooling has been approved. Bet you really wish that legalized marijuana had been approved too   (nj.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Teacher, High school, Education, private high school closes, School, Internet, public schools, home instruction  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 8:16 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Good luck online today, guys.  I'll be home around midnight after my second job.  Don't open the door."
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drinking is still legal in NJ, as far as I know.  Box o' wine stocks expected to soar.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This business will get out of hand. Schools aren't even remotely ready.

/Yes, I see what I did there
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image image 420x330]


Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift


/oblig
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So latchkey kids coming back in style huh?

/laughs in Gen X
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Bunyip: This business will get out of hand. Schools aren't even remotely ready.

/Yes, I see what I did there


Its jersey. Our schools are actually very well funded and managed on a hyper local level.

The good towns are well prepared. Our district has had contingencies for stuff like this in place for years, because not having to deal with snow days and plan around them would be a huge win. This is the first time though the state is saying it will count towards the school year.

Even the poorer districts are well prepared for it. I mean, how well everyone executes is a different story, but.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.