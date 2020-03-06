 Skip to content
Neighbors unite against sobriety
19
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, what, would they prefer a crack house?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to understand, this is a very affluent area in West Virginia. The median income is roughly $37k.

But seriously, beautiful place, with so many problems. I live about four miles from the VA-WV border. But that's the eastern panhandle, which is a tad different from the rest of the state. It's in the valley, and a lot flatter. Doesn't quite have the same aesthetic appeal as the truly mountainous regions in the center of the state, which are utterly magnificent to drive through.

John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads (Audio)
Youtube 1vrEljMfXYo
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kathy Cottrell sucks as a human
 
abiigdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the chilluns
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be pissed off about a church springing up across the street without proper notice too.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So america isn't great or great again.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Having been stabbed in the back by multiple addicts in my life while trying to help them, I completely understand the nimby, and certainly the heads up.

But the world still needs these places and they have to go somewhere. We shouldn't give every community the right to deny them.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MY HOMETOWN ON FARK!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes they should move into the El Rancho instead. Or any of the titty bars in Jefferson. Or maybe Amandaville.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Neighbors United againsT  Sobriety.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well I spent the better part of a decade getting shiatfaced every night about a block over from there so it's fair I guess.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pastor Wood: "Everyone has a right to live somewhere, no one can tell us who can live where,"

/ a number of former pastors might want to enlighten him on this one
// those who can't live within 500yds of a pre-school, etc
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Kathy Cottrell sucks as a human


Wait til she finds out about the other house down the street, the one for homeless black transgenders. Poor Kathy.

/been sober for 16 years.

// St Albans is nice, at least downtown. But It's whiter than a John Tesh concert.

/// Kathy should be concerned about Mothman.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Having been stabbed in the back by multiple addicts in my life while trying to help them, I completely understand the nimby, and certainly the heads up.

But the world still needs these places and they have to go somewhere. We shouldn't give every community the right to deny them.


Which communities get the right to deny them?  Should west Virginians be denied the ability to keep out the undesirables, but Malibu can keep out the undesirables?

I say create a new community in Antarctica.  Some place in the interior.  Everybody who gets a DUI or some drug charge and all related criminals get exiled to "Sober Community Antarctica".  Nothing but nutriloaf and water rations.  Make having alcohol or drugs in the community and exile punishment.  They get put outside and can't come back.  For work, they can have a call center or something.  Force sobriety on them.

There, they get sober, and people can keep the undesirables out of their communities.  And those that somehow can't stay sober, even in Antarctica are exiled to the frozen wastelands.  Because if Antarctica isn't enough to sober you up, you can't be fixed even in north america.  After 5 years of sobriety, let them return, and have them sign a document stating they will stay sober, because the next sober colony is shark chum colony in the middle of the pacific ocean.  And if the manage to survive shark chum colony for 5 years, the next one is magma colony in the crater of Kilauea.

Problem solved.
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Pastor Wood: "Everyone has a right to live somewhere, no one can tell us who can live where,"

/ a number of former pastors might want to enlighten him on this one
// those who can't live within 500yds of a pre-school, etc


A right to live somewhere != a right to live anywhere.

Granted, you'd think the neighbors would be a bit more, well, neighborly, but it's their neighborhood.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: gunsmack: Pastor Wood: "Everyone has a right to live somewhere, no one can tell us who can live where,"

/ a number of former pastors might want to enlighten him on this one
// those who can't live within 500yds of a pre-school, etc

A right to live somewhere != a right to live anywhere.

Granted, you'd think the neighbors would be a bit more, well, neighborly, but it's their neighborhood.


It was the second half of his statement I was referring to. I should have clarified.
 
Tylak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WTF Kathy?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'd be pissed off about a church springing up across the street without proper notice too.


There's a realitty-warping effect that comes into play when that many hypocrites show up in one place at the same time.  It may sometimes raise property values, but universally lowers the livability index for the surrounding area.
 
