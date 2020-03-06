 Skip to content
(Twitter)   CNBC reporter offers Final Solution™ to Coronavirus problem: the murder of 265 million people worldwide   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, what?

*does math*

Oh, shiat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's early. And it isn't one of the usual contenders.

But this might be up there for dumbest thing I'll see all day
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we drag Santelli up and down 5th Avenue with his ankles tied to a Cadillac?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's early. And it isn't one of the usual contenders.

But this might be up there for dumbest thing I'll see all day


Subway dude hosing down Asians with Febreze is my top pick.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flucto: Gubbo: It's early. And it isn't one of the usual contenders.

But this might be up there for dumbest thing I'll see all day

Subway dude hosing down Asians with Febreze is my top pick.


I haven't seen that. But I don't like to reward outright racism. Not when thinly veiled racism is available as an option.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have serious doubts as to his understanding of economics.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You first, buddy.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, basically a global Chickenpox party?

Ummm... no, that's a hard pass from me, thanks
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like he's in the prime mortality demographic too.  You first, let us know how it turns out.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is he angling for a cabinet position?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really hope he gets Coronavirus.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Is he angling for a cabinet position?


He's applying for the Head of CDC - you just know Trump* is eventually going to fire the competent person that's there now...
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is what right wingers call "morality"

Remember that the next time some right wing turd opens their Putin-hole.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds good. I work in customer service.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One way to wipe out the Republican base.
 
madgonad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ignoring the stupidity and horror of the suggestion.

Biologically, every additional person being infected is an additional 'chance' of the virus mutating into something WORSE (or better, depends on your perspective). Infecting everyone on earth is going to create a lot of new strains.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of a word that starts with a "S".  I'm hoping that was his idea of satire.  Otherwise it was stupidity. And they pay this guy to spout this nonsense.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I have serious doubts as to his understanding of economics.


As he's one of those responsible for the Tea Party, I would tend to agree with you.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think having millions of people die over the course of the next year would be bad for the economy.

/derp
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OK Boomer. RIP.
 
