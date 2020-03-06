 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Things that need to be clarified, NYC edition: No, Febreze does not destroy the Corona virus but even if it did, which it doesn't, you still don't get to spray it on Asians riding on the subway   (nydailynews.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Martin Sheen, social media, video of the spraydown, Asian straphanger, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, video, man, Asian man  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unhinged New Yorker" is redundant.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they wouldn't do that regardless of a pandemic.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, would not spraying almost anyone on the subway with Febreeze make things more pleasant?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Febreze should sponsor the NYC subway.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I think we know what to do now. We have to stop New Yorkers from leaking out to the rest of the country.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I think we know what to do now. We have to stop New Yorkers from leaking out to the rest of the country.
[Fark user image image 850x391]


Too late; the most virulent pathogen has already spread as far as Washington DC.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat Tide pods, GenXers. They destroy the corona virus.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need Windex for that
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The kid might just be hispanic, but better safe than sorry.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Febreze-Sprayed Asians is the name of my K-Pop death metal band.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.


You have a spare word at the end of your sentence.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus?  More like "aromavirus" AMIRITE?!!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost called this yesterday in a thread. I said soon it would be taboo to present symptoms in public and that there would be violence (e.g. someone kicked off a bus by other passengers).

If only I would have factored in how farking racist this country is!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: If only I would have factored in how farking racist this country is!


That calculation would have predicted this specific pairing? Huh.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Febreze-Sprayed Asians is the name of my K-Pop death metal band.


I hear you're opening for Wipe It From the Crypt, on the final leg of their Insanitized Tour.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A perfect storm of MAGA inspired racism combined with a virus scare. This wont be the first incident, wont be the last.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A perfect storm of MAGA inspired racism combined with a virus scare. This wont be the first incident, wont be the last.


NYC, a MAGA haven almost as well known as downtown Chicago at 2 AM on a brisk January morning.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lysol is still good though right? It says 99.999% right on the label
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flucto: thismomentinblackhistory: If only I would have factored in how farking racist this country is!

That calculation would have predicted this specific pairing? Huh.


I would have been in the ballpark but I see where you're going with this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.


Well if you look at another country who called the virus fake news... Iran, they estimate 5 million cases just in the capital in 2 weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A shiat load of people are gonna die
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Godscrack: A perfect storm of MAGA inspired racism combined with a virus scare. This wont be the first incident, wont be the last.
NYC, a MAGA haven almost as well known as downtown Chicago at 2 AM on a brisk January morning.



While searching for Hillary's emails. And Smollett! Smollett!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: Lysol is still good though right? It says 99.999% right on the label


The EPA has published a list of commercial products that are effective.

(Warning: PDF)

https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/​f​iles/2020-03/documents/sars-cov-2-list​_03-03-2020.pdf

Note the EPA Registration Number. Many products are sold to be relabeled as house brands, but the EPA number won't change. So, if it has the same number as one of those on the list, it IS one of those on the list and is effective.

The list is not comprehensive, BTW. Anything with a formulation similar to one of those on the list is probably good.

Bonus fun. The letter was copied/pasted from a letter about pesticides effective for a particular insect and they sort of forgot to change anything but the header. :-)

\ Lysol is still good.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IgG4: You need Windex for that


NAaAAAA. Febreze cut with EverClear
. 20/80. So pleasant smelling EC. So EC cut Febreze. LOL
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: flucto: thismomentinblackhistory: If only I would have factored in how farking racist this country is!

That calculation would have predicted this specific pairing? Huh.

I would have been in the ballpark but I see where you're going with this.


this seems more like pure dumbass. but maybe that's the same thing in the end.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xai: given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.


Well, to fair, his main supporters, did in fact elect him to break Government. Draining the swamp in no way would fix DC it would only brake it. What intelligent people his supporters are. Let put a vacuum in DC and be baffled that we can't respond to a emergency like this. Hahahaha
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A perfect storm of MAGA inspired racism combined with a virus scare. This wont be the first incident, wont be the last.


It was a black guy whom I very much doubt is a MAGAt.

Racists are highly egalitarian in that a person of any race can be one.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: I almost called this yesterday in a thread. I said soon it would be taboo to present symptoms in public and that there would be violence (e.g. someone kicked off a bus by other passengers).

If only I would have factored in how farking racist this country is!


Good. For God's sake why do people think it's okay to cough 😷 in public. WTF. Rage. Stop doing that people. You're killing people.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.


Would you like him to handle it like China does?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Xai: given the rate of spread by next week the US will have more new cases than all china.

The trump administration is not handling this well.

Would you like him to handle it like China does?


Because those are your choices.  It's either this way or that way.  There is no better solution possible.

(Wow.  It felt very freeing to pretend, if only for a moment, that my brain can't process anything more complex than a false dichotomy.)
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Uncontrolled moronavirus outbreak continues to ravage U.S.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Godscrack: A perfect storm of MAGA inspired racism combined with a virus scare. This wont be the first incident, wont be the last.

NYC, a MAGA haven almost as well known as downtown Chicago at 2 AM on a brisk January morning.


Pfft... "facts".
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.