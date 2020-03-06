 Skip to content
(The Eagle Tribune)   Giving drunken presentations to sixth-graders still frowned upon. This is not a repeat from 1775   (eagletribune.com) divider line
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still okay for third graders, right? Asking for a friend.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well if you're gonna be a re-enactor, it's required you get drunk on s'more schnapps.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
to be fair it was a re-enactment and most of the soldiers were drunk on cider
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Isn't that a show?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What does he think he is, a substitute teacher?

/was worried "presentations" might be a euphemism.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well if you're gonna be a re-enactor, it's required you get drunk on s'more schnapps.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


shakes fist
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why was he driving a rental?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
""He was a gentleman the whole time," Riter said. "

Only the finest folks get drunk and weave their vehicles across town, and into parking lots with no regard for human life.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sometimes the best presentations are when the person is drunk.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it a presentation on tavern life?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: to be fair it was a re-enactment and most of the soldiers were drunk on cider


Dammit, I was gonna say that- he was probably just trying to be more authentic!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My 5th grade teacher drank, spent a lot of time in the teachers lounge smoking camels. I have to give her a pass though since I was in her class.

This was the 60's...times were different
 
mattj1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They asked for an authentic reenactment dammit!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ThatGuyFromTheInternet:

Subs use opium.... When most of your days are full of nothing, once 8am rolls around and
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
every Virginian's uncle.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AuralArgument:

There's no call, might as well lay down for the day, it's cheaper than doing anything.

Not that I would know from experience
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So it all would have been good if he used Uber?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Alcoholism is a b*tch.
 
