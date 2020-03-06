 Skip to content
(Vice)   Famous photographer dresses himself in clothes he finds in the trash on the way to his exhibit, gets upset when he's mistaken for a homeless person, and so on and so forth
16
    Quebecois photographer Benot Paill  
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*reads first paragraph
*tosses computer over shoulder.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So he's a hipster?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Belchers did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He lives in a van down by the river!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, my Monday?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This Montreal woman offers free haircuts to the homeless. Call her.

https://montrealgazette.com/news/loca​l​-news/hairdresser-of-the-streets-offer​s-free-cuts-to-montrealers-in-need
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Donsn't look like real art at all
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He seems like a pretentious douche, but he is right about algorithms as the new gods.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's fine, and even necessary, to challenge and reject some of society's conventions, but there's a certain point where you have to expect society to reject you back.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This will not end well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was the exhibit on lice and bed bugs?
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Links that will remain unclicked include:
• Vice
• The Mirror
• Anything from the farkwits in marketing.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: It's fine, and even necessary, to challenge and reject some of society's conventions, but there's a certain point where you have to expect society to reject you back.

you just start being an asshole
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: He seems like a pretentious douche, but he is right about algorithms as the new gods.


Only if you continue to worship them.
And just look what happened to this poor douche.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This reads like an article in. The Onion.
 
