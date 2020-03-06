 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Good news everybody, Willian Shatner gets to keep the horse semen in the divorce   (pagesix.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, come on!


Come on equine?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's only logical
 
mattj1984
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Freshly milked?
 
dewzke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whew...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He'd  better be careful- that stuff can make you a little hoarse.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Willian Shatner?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Horse semen, pound-for-pound (gallon-for-gallon, I guess) could be the highest priced liquids in the world. More expensive than printer ink.
A gallon of my jizz would fetch a dollar or two, I'd imagine. PM me for discounts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OK....
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All of it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's Melania's fetish
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Headless Horse Semen:

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GungFu: Horse semen, pound-for-pound (gallon-for-gallon, I guess) could be the highest priced liquids in the world. More expensive than printer ink.
A gallon of my jizz would fetch a dollar or two, I'd imagine. PM me for discounts.


If it won the Kentucky Derby.

The colts/stallions that aren't elite wouldn't be valuable, though most of those get snipped.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet he gargles with it.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was rooting for him.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where does he store it all?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you know how expensive good horse semen is?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Season 1, Episode 22

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: GungFu: Horse semen, pound-for-pound (gallon-for-gallon, I guess) could be the highest priced liquids in the world. More expensive than printer ink.
A gallon of my jizz would fetch a dollar or two, I'd imagine. PM me for discounts.

If it won the Kentucky Derby.


What if I won the Kentucky Derby? I'd be up for some serious training if my semen could buy me a nice house.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do you know how expensive good horse semen is?


How can you taste the difference?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My old girlfriend used to work at his horse farm. Got fired for drinking on the job.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Truly a seminal ruling.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like a fairly amicable divorce, what with horse visitation rights, and the right to visit Shatner's ranch to occasionally harvest fruit.

I like that 3 of their horses have long, silly thoroughbred names and then there's Pebbles.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now he's off to the future in a Klingon Bird of Prey to re introduce the horse to Earth and stop future Mr. Ed from Death Starring the planet.
 
