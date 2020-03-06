 Skip to content
(DeadState)   Good news everyone; the coronavirus has now been declared 'illegal' on Earth, according to Christian "prophet" Cindy Jacobs   (deadstate.org) divider line
42
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a haircut that says "God is my manager, and I demand to speak with him."

Also, according to your bible, God created all things.  All includes viruses.  Do you presume to outlaw one of God's creations?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK IT UP!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUILD A CELL WALL
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will a wall stop it or will it use rebar ladders to climb over it?

When viruses are illegal only illegals will have viruses.  Or something
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having trouble coming to terms with the fact that someone that delusional is not also an anti-vaxxer.

I wouldn't say mind blown but there is certainly some boggling going on.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a few donations to her """"""""""non-profit""""""""""" won't solve.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People watch this person and give her money.

Christ is it 5 o'clock yet, I need a drink.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I THINK IT SHOULD BE DECIDED AT THE STATE LEVEL
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her neck appears to be slowly morphing into a horizontal vagina.

/That's it. There's nothing else about this woman worth commenting on.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: People watch this person and give her money.

Christ is it 5 o'clock yet, I need a drink.


It's 5 AM somewhere.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you make the coronavirus illegal then only criminals will have the coronavirus
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I consider all of the wonderful technologies that we possess and the scientific discoveries we've made and marvel at the the progress humans have made, then I get reminded that we still have religion and ponder how much further we'd be ahead if a vast majority of the population didn't believe is such bullshiat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are definitely some days where I wish I could make a living yelling commands at geopolitical situations and global health crises and get paid for it, regardless of whether or not my yelling actually did anything.

Then I remember that even though I'm lazy, sometimes I like to actually make things work and do things that have results.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still responsible for killing less people than the Clintons...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God demands denial, and complete obedience. Without either, how will the plebs give away everything they own to the church?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: If you make the coronavirus illegal then only criminals will have the coronavirus


The only thing that stops a bad guy with coronavirus is a good guy with coronavirus.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, she's not insane.

not at all.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait so God didnt will this virus ?

Im confused. Omnipotent right ?
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so fast there, little missy.... Are we sure this isn't one of those "Smiting" contagions? God's got a hard on for some group or another, and goes on with a smitin' bug, just to show 'em? Don't wanna get in the way of a good, righteous smiting, I say....
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second I thought this was 45's official White House pastor. I am sure this one will be invited to the WH soon.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: sure, she's not insane.

not at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought if I looked up "Charlatan" in the dictionary, there would be a picture of her. Alas, there are no pages big enough
 
ShiatAhoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn!  Why didn't we think of that?
 
genner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If you make the corona virus illegal  only criminals will have the corona virus..........*wait*
 
Harlee
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Sometimes I consider all of the wonderful technologies that we possess and the scientific discoveries we've made and marvel at the the progress humans have made, then I get reminded that we still have religion and ponder how much further we'd be ahead if a vast majority of the population didn't believe is such bullshiat.


What I wonder is whether high-tech space-faring aliens are also saddled with their own religions. If they exist, I have to assume that this is the case.

What if they discover us and decide we need to be converted? You know, to save our souls.
 
Harlee
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

irocu88: Still responsible for killing less people than the Clintons...


Drink!
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have theological concerns. Why are we assuming God is pro-human instead of pro-virus, or possibly agnostic on the issue? I mean viruses are pretty cool, and presumably also God's creation.

/I'm sure she's ready to be the legal affairs specialist for Pence's virus taskforce.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Dangerous_sociopath: sure, she's not insane.

not at all.

[Fark user image 337x390]

[Fark user image 630x630]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
irocu88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harlee: Drink!


What for? you guys maybe? We are looking at another 4 years... lol
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

perigee: Not so fast there, little missy.... Are we sure this isn't one of those "Smiting" contagions? God's got a hard on for some group or another, and goes on with a smitin' bug, just to show 'em? Don't wanna get in the way of a good, righteous smiting, I say....


It's a virus that affects people her age the most, so of course it's not sent by God.  Now if it was killing those heathen millennials or immigrants or the gays, she'd be all for it.
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So does that mean I can touch my "face" again?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While ya got yer hands clasped in prayer, howzabout you squirt some bac soap on and rub em together for a few.

KTHXBYE
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

irocu88: Harlee: Drink!

What for? you guys maybe? We are looking at another 4 years... lol


I wish the Clintons were the ruthless murderers that you types go on about all the time.  If they were Trump would be buried under a football stadium goalpost and we wouldn't have to put up with Trumper shiatposting anymore.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: irocu88: Harlee: Drink!

What for? you guys maybe? We are looking at another 4 years... lol

I wish the Clintons were the ruthless murderers that you types go on about all the time.  If they were Trump would be buried under a football stadium goalpost and we wouldn't have to put up with Trumper shiatposting anymore.


Come on now, I don't think anyone claimed they were ruthless.
 
Karne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

irocu88: Still responsible for killing less people than the Clintons...


They are the most powerful people in the world, that's why.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two invisible dicks?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: unchellmatt: Dangerous_sociopath: sure, she's not insane.

not at all.

[Fark user image 337x390]

[Fark user image 630x630]

[Fark user image 288x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


HA!!! I had that one all lined up to post as well :D

A classic
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I cringe now to remember there was a time I bought into religious nonsense. Did I sound that ridiculous to other people? Yes, I probably did.
 
Bondith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That is a haircut that says "God is my manager, and I demand to speak with him."

Also, according to your bible, God created all things.  All includes viruses.  Do you presume to outlaw one of God's creations?


All things dull and ugly,
All creatures short and squat,
All things rude and nasty,
The Lord God made the lot.
Each little snake that poisons,
Each little wasp that stings,
He made their brutish venom.
He made their horrid wings.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: [Fark user image 425x228]
Two invisible dicks?


God and satan dicks, one in each hand
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'll never see the end times with that attitude.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby misspelled 'Profit'
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

