 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Even God has the Corona virus   (reuters.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Vatican City, Rome, VATICAN CITY, Italy, Pope, Pope Francis, health services, Vatican employees  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 10:12 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Eric Clapton alright?
 
oldfool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be positive everyone
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it the Pope? Because the Pope cancelled appearances last week due to "a nasty cold."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That little holy water bowl is basically a petri dish for coronavirus, ebola, the plague, and every virus known to man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God:  I'm thinking about giving the marsupials a shot at the top.  What do you think, Bob?
Bob:  Is that kangaroo driving a car?  What about humans?
God:  Oh, they'll still be part of the food chain.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfool: Be positive everyone
[i.redd.it image 684x714]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.