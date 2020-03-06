 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The Joker is up to his old tricks trying to become the best chess player in the world   (bbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, Russia, Chess, Ukrainian sports website sport.ua, 27-year-old Ukrainian chess champion, Media reports, Russian investigators, Stanislav Bogdanovich, Recreational drug use  
•       •       •

1522 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dialbforblog.comView Full Size

/obligatory
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finely proving being good a Chess doesn't mean you're a genius.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you are 27, don't date a teenager.  They are into some crazy shiat.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you outlaw freon.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Did they die laughing?
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Yeah, if you are 27, don't date a teenager.  They are into some crazy shiat.


How about if you are 42? Asking for a friend...
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whippet bad
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ugh, reminds me that my friends and I used to inhale air duster in high school.
So stupid, and such potential for absolute disaster
 
squidloe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's going to be a weird eulogy.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless they farked up making nitrous oxide by heating nitrate fertilizer, messed up the temperature, and ended up with nitric acid fumes, I'm not sure its proper to say they were poisoned.

Not if they just died of anoxia
 
darth_badger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


This guy could find a chess player something even more kinky than "laughing gas sexy time with your own wife".
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having never done a whip it, how is it possible to OD?   I mean, you inhale, pass out, then start breathing normal air.  How would they both OD?  Is there such a thing as "bad" gas?
 
morg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: trappedspirit: Yeah, if you are 27, don't date a teenager.  They are into some crazy shiat.

How about if you are 42? Asking for a friend...


If you're 42 that's called prostitution, not dating, because she's only there for the money.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not saying that NOS is harmless, but I've known a few enthusiasts back in the day, and there was never any real issue. What are the odds that two people died from it at the same time?
Did they do something stupid like flood the air with it? Did they get something that wasn't quite pure or what was promised? Was it a hit, and this is the story?
It is Russia, after all...
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't kill two people with BALLOONS of laughing gas.
Period.
This was another hit by Spassky and his gang.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can't even die of anoxia wiht balloons. First you pass out, then you aren't breathing out of a balloon again.
You have to have a air tight seal of a gas mask hooked up to tank of Nitrous (or I suppose, a very large balloon, but who does that?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: You can't kill two people with BALLOONS of laughing gas.
Period.
This was another hit by Spassky and his gang.


that sounds like a challenge.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No my old boss used to do just  that with a full tank of Nitrous oxide and a modified gas tank, but he wpassed out and hit his head on another gas cylinder.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dangerous_sociopath:

that sounds like a challenge.

Username checks out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That article is a bit short on details. It's like The Sun rather than the BBC.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guess just because you're brilliant at chess doesn't mean you can't be dumb as a bag of hammers.
 
mhd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darth_badger: This guy could find a chess player something even more kinky than "laughing gas sexy time with your own wife".


Doubtful, he gets his kicks above the waistline, after all.

/Sunshine
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: You can't kill two people with BALLOONS of laughing gas.
Period.
This was another hit by Spassky and his gang.


A prominent Ukrainian?  Dead in Moscow?

Why on earth would THAT make you suspicious?

/hides rubber hose behind back, while smelling slightly of laughing gas, and giggling...
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: Guess just because you're brilliant at chess doesn't mean you can't be dumb as a bag of hammers.


Like being Ukrainian and going to Russia...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just because N2O has oxygen in it doesnt mean you dont also need some O2.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He played events under the Russian flag as well, which wasn't making him popular back home.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: You can't kill two people with BALLOONS of laughing gas.
Period.
This was another hit by Spassky and his gang.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Die Antwoord, die.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty much impossible for TWO people to die of NO2 from a balloon hit, they either committed suicide by design or had some sort of rig for both of them to be hooked into a tank with masks at the same time. Both seem far more elaborate than the article suggested. I'm on board with FSB murder theory.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amateurs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Joker Venom is no joke. It even killed Sweet Tooth.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.