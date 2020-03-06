 Skip to content
(DW)   Panic buying supplies for an upcoming emergency? Your word of the day is "hamsterkauf"   (dw.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hamster*cough*? That's the name of my new cover band!
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how the author of the article says it's unlikely that a compound word will make the jump between languages... right after having listed out a whole bunch of compound words that did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now turn your head to the right and hamsterkauf...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No.  Gerbiliebe
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like 'kummerspek' which I believe is 'stress eating' which is probably why a lot of people are worried about their supplies.
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is all a conspiracy by the toilet paper industrial complex.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Und mein vater smelt of elderberries.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel superior for doing my panic buying 1-2 weeks before everyone else did.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stop...HAMSTERKAUF!
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I feel superior for doing my panic buying 1-2 weeks before everyone else did.


You will run out sooner and have no resupply.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The question is: If angst made it into the English language long ago, isn't it time for hamsterkaufto follow suit and join the likes of dachshund, blitzkrieg, kindergarten, realpolitikand hinterland?

Never forget Backpfeifengesicht.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"They say there's a German word for everything, so obviously, there's one for hoarding during times of widespread panic," the newsletter points out.

That's because German is a sensible language akin to legos. You simply take the appropriate words and stick them together to make the word that you need to describe, mock or curse a new situation, item, person or behavior for which there wasn't said word before.

You can always tell a stagnant language when the world changes and they just borrow words from a language that is not.

I'd say this is a good one that would apply to most hurricane and blizzard situations in the US.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hamsterkopf?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I misread that as hamsterkraut. Do not want.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've always called it 'French Toast Panic'.


Whenever there's an impending disaster, people are suddenly struck with an uncontrollable desire for French Toast.

That's why they rush to the store to buy up all the bread, milk, and eggs.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was at the supermarket last night.  True to the myth, first two people I saw were leaving with carts full of TP

/Was stocking up on the standard farker foodstuffs, mainly beer, Doritos, and cheese.
//Only kidding about the Doritos.
///Third slash says wash your damn hands
 
