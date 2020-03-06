 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSLS Virginia)   Woman celebrates her 100th birthday by getting arrested for the first time. Now THAT's a party   (wsls.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Ruth Bryant, 100th birthday, The Bucket List, birthday cake tradition, recent visit, honor of her 100th birthday, slight delay  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 11:22 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love they got her for indecent exposure.  She knew better than to go out wearing just her depends.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now there's a town without many problems.

The police department is the local birthday party company.

I'm glad the old woman had a great day, and wish her many more.

/Had an aunt hit 100
//my grandmother missed it by 3 years.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well now her life is ruined.  Good work.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I love they got her for indecent exposure.  She knew better than to go out wearing just her depends.


It's ablist to discriminate against women with titties so floppy they sag out of the shirt and down to the pavement. Accidental wrinkled nipple slips should be tolerated among the Geriatric American community.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Permit yon freak pennant flyeth!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great grandma has some fetishes!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I
Fark user imageView Full Size


I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILL YOU PLEASE ADOPT ME?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is she single?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILL YOU PLEASE ADOPT ME?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SORRY FOR THE DOUBLE POST I WILL STOP YELLING NOW
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mug shot?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I pray that I have that kind of sense of humor when/if I reach her age.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's going to go on her permanent record.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sad he was surprised when she found out scissors were allowed in jail
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the Jailhouse Now by Jimmie Rodgers (1928)
Youtube p3L2qf3q-ok
 
sforce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh that's not the first time she was in handcuffs.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.