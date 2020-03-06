 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   National Guard helicopters deliver coronavirus tests to 3,500 on stricken cruise ship wandering endlessly off the coast of California. The vital tests will soon determine who will be the early zombies attempting to bring it to Davey Jones's locker   (the-sun.com) divider line
31
    More: Misc, Holland America Line, Cruise ship, cruise ship, Pacific, coronavirus test kits, death of a traveler, Carnival Cruise Lines, Death  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 1:59 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In related news, the National Guard is out of ammo.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...


Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory


No one is asking the question: Is our cruise liners learning?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is the part of the movie where the music fades out and people exchange looks as every one of the tests come back positive and reveal the true extent of this thing.

Grand Princess.  Rated PG-13.
 
thornhill
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory


We also lock up way more people than Iran, so they were beating us at that too.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...


It does, everyone on board will definitely be infected, but that is why you don't let it disembark or dock....enjoy the cruise!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Half of the links on today's main tab are coronavirus related, I think it's time Fark give it a rest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?


What happened: 2500 got off, 2500 got on, and then they found a case among the disembarked.  So, they're testing the ones that embarked now. If they all come up negative, then they can just dock and let them off. The real worry is that members of the crew, which didn't completely turn over like the passengers did, if any of them were infected they'd carry the disease to the new passengers.

If some come up positive, then we're on to something else, which hopefully won't be quarantine in place and let them constantly infect each other like it was with the Diamond Princess.
 
HempHead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thornhill: lolmao500: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory

We also lock up way more people than Iran, so they were beating us at that too.


The previous ship allowed passengers to eat communally and still hang out at the hot tubs together.
 
HempHead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?

What happened: 2500 got off, 2500 got on, and then they found a case among the disembarked.  So, they're testing the ones that embarked now. If they all come up negative, then they can just dock and let them off. The real worry is that members of the crew, which didn't completely turn over like the passengers did, if any of them were infected they'd carry the disease to the new passengers.

If some come up positive, then we're on to something else, which hopefully won't be quarantine in place and let them constantly infect each other like it was with the Diamond Princess.


You'd be crazy to get on a cruise ship now, not knowing if you'd be allowed off.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
... the Grand Princess, a ship carrying thousands of people, is stuck off the coast of San Francisco after a former passenger who had disembarked died of Covid-19, the disease that this coronavirus causes. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, 11 passengers and 10 crew members are showing signs of the illness, and Newsom said that number may "significantly understate" the severity of the outbreak onboard. This comes after last month's disastrous attempt to quarantine people aboard another cruise ship owned by the same company, the Diamond Princess, off the coast of Japan. In the end, 705 people were infected on that boat.

Researchers concluded that if people had been quickly taken off the Diamond Princess, the infection rate would have been only one-eighth as high. Nevertheless, D.H.S. official Ken Cuccinelli told a Senate committee on Thursday that the ship off California can't be evacuated because American health care facilities lack the capacity to quarantine its passengers. Therefore, at least for now, the Diamond Princess experiment is being run again.

Jeremy Konyndyk, aformer director of the foreign disaster assistance program at USAID who helped manage the response to Ebola during Barack Obama's presidency, said a competent administration would have had a contingency plan for a repeat of the Diamond Princess debacle. "It's one thing to be the first one to make a mistake," he told me. "It's pretty different to be the second one to make the same mistake." He added, "To say we've got no way to bring these people off the cruise ship is extraordinary to me."

Extraordinary, but perhaps not surprising. "It's like a Xerox copy of Puerto Rico," Konyndyk said, comparing the administration's coronavirus response to its mismanagement of Hurricane Maria's aftermath. Trump's presidency has caused manifold catastrophes, but so far, most Americans have not seen them up close. That might be about to change. Trump spent much of Thursday afternoon congratulating himself on Twitter for his coronavirus response. If things get really bad, maybe he'll toss us a few rolls of paper towels.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/06/op​i​nion/trump-coronavirus-us.html?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HempHead:You'd be crazy to get on a cruise ship now, not knowing if you'd be allowed off.

I agree.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HempHead: thornhill: lolmao500: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory

We also lock up way more people than Iran, so they were beating us at that too.

The previous ship allowed passengers to eat communally and still hang out at the hot tubs together.


No they did not.  They were not allowed within 3 meters of each other even on the rare occasions they were allowed to walk on the top deck.  What a farking stupid thing to say.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hammettman: And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi. Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.


It actually would for me.

If I'm trapped on a floating petri dish and staying in my shoe box sized room as much as possible to avoid getting sick then having access to the internet would be nice.
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's California.

They are safer on the ship.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
abhorrent1:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
PREDICTION:

The WH political officer (Pence) will release the results soon after the market closes for the day.

It will be bad.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?

What happened: 2500 got off, 2500 got on, and then they found a case among the disembarked.  So, they're testing the ones that embarked now. If they all come up negative, then they can just dock and let them off. The real worry is that members of the crew, which didn't completely turn over like the passengers did, if any of them were infected they'd carry the disease to the new passengers.

If some come up positive, then we're on to something else, which hopefully won't be quarantine in place and let them constantly infect each other like it was with the Diamond Princess.


The thing is, something like two dozen passengers also did a double cruise, and apparently the majority of those have symptoms.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The thing is, something like two dozen passengers also did a double cruise, and apparently the majority of those have symptoms.


Did not know that. Maybe they're hoping it's flu?

Okay, they're being left to rot on a plague barge.

MERICA! FARK YEAH!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: abhorrent1:
[Fark user image 220x123]

Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?


You only have so much paint, you have to keep the message short. Obviously it means "Don't be dead." Sound advice. And then, "Open inside", indicating which way the doors swing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: abhorrent1:
[Fark user image 220x123]

Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?


Maybe it was written by a Japanese person.
 
Slypork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: abhorrent1:
[Fark user image 220x123]

Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?


From "The Walking Dead"
Don't open the door because there are zombies inside.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This makes me wonder... are there any good cruise ship horror movies that have come out since Titanic?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thornhill: lolmao500: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

Hell in Iran they released 50 000 prisoners to not spread the disease in prison because they know its stupid AF to put a lot of people close together when theres a disease running around.

/when Iran does a better job than Murica, we're in WTF territory

We also lock up way more people than Iran, so they were beating us at that too.


Eh throwing people of roofs and firing squads tend to lower Iran's prison population. That said we are gonna have some ugly events when this gets into a prison in the US since prison healthcare is terrible. Also for the record our criminal justice system is in humane and farked up to highest degree.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: hammettman: Based on the previous cruise ship fiasco, doesn't holding them on the ship encourage the further spread of the disease?  And one has to LOL at this announcement: passengers will have access to free WiFi.  Yeah, that makes being trapped on this festering petri dish ship of fools all the more bearable.

I can imagine a crusie ship or two from now that goes through this, (because, apparently, just catching a norovirus wasn't enough for cruisers) and the passengers just rise up and mutiny.  Tossing the captain and crew overboard, demanding airdrops of booze, porn, access to free premium cable channels...

It does, everyone on board will definitely be infected, but that is why you don't let it disembark or dock....enjoy the cruise!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Even on the diamond princess everyone was not infected.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Boo_Guy: abhorrent1:
[Fark user image 220x123]

Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?

From "The Walking Dead"
Don't open the door because there are zombies inside.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Masta Beta: Boo_Guy: abhorrent1:
[Fark user image 220x123]

Don't dead. Open inside? What does that even mean?

From "The Walking Dead"
Don't open the door because there are zombies inside.

[i.imgur.com image 405x228]


You weren't taught to read up and down. You must have gotten that liberal left to right book learning.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.