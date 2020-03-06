 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   1.2 million lethal doses of fentanyl found hidden inside car's seats. Talk about a killer ride   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude. Totally killer.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How'd they ever hide that grain of rice?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing the air bags didn't go off...
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many nonlethal doses is that?

/Lethal is reported as "about" 3mg
//5.3pounds=2.404e+6 mg....divided by 3mg = ~ .8 million doses.
///Cop math?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just don't get the fentanyl thing as Gen X. My parents were semi-hippie and they gave me / showed me the "talk" of drugs. Pot is fine, coke sorta, but heroin is a big no-no. Isn't fentanyl like elephant tranquilizer?  Like PCP is horse tranquilizer?  I had someone slip me some flakes and I freaked. Badly. Not tearing my eyeballs out as the pigs say, but you really felt like you were the only person left alive. What is the appeal past trial by ordeal?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The seats were dry up until the discovery.  Drug with that urine smell don't command top dollar.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's, what, a quarter-cup?
So the trifecta for massive quantities is still in play.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This seems like the thread that will pull lots of casual users.

Any recreational value in diazepam? I got a pair when I had eye surgery.

I have little experience outside of weed and discovering codeine disappointingly has no effect on me, but always open when I get excess drugs legally.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Amazed this hasn't been used in some sort of terrorist attack.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The way they kept referring to them as "lethal doses", I was expecting them to be tainted or something. That's a pretty odd way to refer to drugs.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With all the millions of lethal doses that have been found by cops, shouldn't the whole nation or continent be dead?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So how is it that officers know to look inside the seats of a 2007 Camry? For anything?
What if they do, and don't find anything? Then the car gets towed, because you couldn't possibly drive it in that shape?

It was a set up/tip off.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Percise1: So how is it that officers know to look inside the seats of a 2007 Camry? For anything?
What if they do, and don't find anything? Then the car gets towed, because you couldn't possibly drive it in that shape?

It was a set up/tip off.



It appears that these 'mules' are simply dupes to draw the attention away from the REAL smugglers.."respectable" middle-aged men in suits driving late model Beemers and Benzes,
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many non-lethal doses is that?
 
