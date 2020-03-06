 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   All you little sluts need the principals approval   (nbcnews.com) divider line
46
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1155 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 8:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm very sure I saw a short internet documentary where a principal had to approve school clothing.

For some reason that I can't quite remember the clothes weren't approved and had to be taken off
 
cefm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome back to the 50's
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Go run a Catholic school. Seriously.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The boys better show up in tuxedo mankinis to protest on behalf of the girls.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.


I'll get the lights.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prince George: Go run a Catholic school. Seriously.


Becuase Catholic girls are sluts?
catholic girls - Frank Zappa
Youtube 5fdcDN4LbYQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Acceptable Prom dress:
5.imimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's the principal now helping to put on the "ideal prom dress" on one of her students.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
90% of me says wear what you want, we're not a police state. But my spouse works in education, and I can tell you that with no rules, the girls at some schools would be wearing less than the dancers at Deja Vu. It's a school event, so you need some rules. And kids want guidance at that age. How you enforce it, I don't know.

If anybody wants to post an image of what they think is unacceptable, I'll be around for another hour.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.


Clearly you've taken the higher ground.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drew? Is there supposed to be an Office 365 ad just above the add comment box, and just below the Redisplay comment button? Do I need to put another quarter in the meter?
 
geggy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guys should show up the prom wearing nothing but speedos, that'll show her
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm very sure I saw a short internet documentary where a principal had to approve school clothing.

For some reason that I can't quite remember the clothes weren't approved and had to be taken off


Seriously nsfw:

https://www.asstr.org/~RichardHertz/O​f​ficialDressCode.htm

No, really...nsfw.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, principles approval.
 
Curmudgeonly [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Definitely not a CSB -

I remember visiting my relatives once and hearing about the leader of their church's Youth Group, married guy in his 30's, conducting a dress rehearsal for some "Jesus is Cool" show; he made all the girls (9-17 years old) raise their arms and stretch reaaal high to make sure no skin was showing, and then turn around and bend over, to make sure their shorts were "modest" enough.

The relatives thought it was cute, that he was so concerned about that.
Yes, my relatives are idiots.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: "Since the guidelines were shared with students and families earlier this week, Pendleton said she had not denied any students' attire and, instead, has received positive feedback from 'parents who are proud of the school for taking a stand to ensure prom is an encouraging, wholesome event.'"

Pay no attention to that handjob or beej your son is receiving, or your daughter is providing in the limo on the way to afterprom, or in the parking lot of the prom venue though.

Gotta keep it wholesome.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kimberly approves.
Her Daughter Does Not Attend The School In Question.
but Kimberly will be heard.  SHE'S A MOTHER.
you WILL listen to Kimberly you godless whore.
you will listen to Kimberly.
all shall be Kimberly.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What I remember about prom is that most of us just showed up for the photo op and then left for the real parties. So if the kids now are like the kids back then if you are worried about their virtue the dresses should be the least of your concerns.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.


It still beats being around a bunch of cocky, know-it-all, racist yankees.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.


This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Drew? Is there supposed to be an Office 365 ad just above the add comment box, and just below the Redisplay comment button? Do I need to put another quarter in the meter?


Yes and we'd prefer everyone grab a $2.50 barefark subscription if you're so inclined, It's a pain in the ass but it keeps the lights on
 
eas81
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.


Pretty sure the Principal is female, or at least according to the news report she is. That's just biatchiness, not the crap you just spewed but that never stopped anyone.l
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Acceptable Prom dress:
[5.imimg.com image 500x500]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PunGent: Gubbo: I'm very sure I saw a short internet documentary where a principal had to approve school clothing.

For some reason that I can't quite remember the clothes weren't approved and had to be taken off

Seriously nsfw:

https://www.asstr.org/~RichardHertz/Of​ficialDressCode.htm

No, really...nsfw.


Not the first time I have seen asstr link on Fark, but it always makes me happy when I do.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geggy: Guys should show up the prom wearing nothing but speedos, that'll show her


that's your answer to everything!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.


Dried up old bigot says what?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The real problem is the boys' attire.  If they wear monkey suits, they're going to act like monkeys.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.


Why am i reminded of P.T.?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eas81: vudukungfu: Ah, the south.
Mint juleps. Honeysuckle. Racism. Sexism. The common clay of the inbred mind. Barefoot and soulless.
Reminding the female population one last time that they are sex objects to be controlled. Shamed.

Bravo.
Keep up the appearance of morality, you hypocrites.

Pretty sure the Principal is female, or at least according to the news report she is. That's just biatchiness, not the crap you just spewed but that never stopped anyone.l


Women are just as capable of enforcing patriarchal norms as men! Why, Phyllis Schlafly made an entire career out of telling women that they couldn't have careers, and their place was at home, being chaste and proper for their husbands.

Are you saying that women can't be enforce sexist norms, too? That's some backwards thinking, man. You'd really out to re-evaluate how you generalize people.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.

Why am i reminded of P.T.?


The heck...? Since when did P.T. have gator women?

Now I really have to play that game. What system is it on again?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.


Named him after a man of the cloth...Called him Amos Moses....
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.

Why am i reminded of P.T.?

The heck...? Since when did P.T. have gator women?

Now I really have to play that game. What system is it on again?


Darnit, I just googled it and it seems it's been pulled from the PS4 store.

I guess I'll just wait for Silent Hills.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The real problem is the boys' attire.  If they wear monkey suits, they're going to act like monkeys.


Having been a teen boy, I'm not sure changing their attire is really going to change their behavior all that much...
 
Fizpez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I DNRTFA (sue me) but as someone who has chaperoned a number of proms I can promise you there are a few girls that show up ever year dressed in something that would make a truck-stop hooker blush.  I'm going to say its probably over reach on the principals part but at the same time you don't want to end up on the 6 pm news as the one ulitmately responsible for the hoochie mama parade.  Definitely a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation based on what I can only assume is a history of very regrettable clothing choices.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.

Why am i reminded of P.T.?

The heck...? Since when did P.T. have gator women?

Now I really have to play that game. What system is it on again?


It doesn't exist anymore, and neither will any future silent hill (thanks konami)

And no, it didn't have gator women but it did have a writhing fetus in a sink.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be sure your daughter is wearing a modest dress made of breathable cotton and lady like gloves, however you may want to scotch gaurd all articles of clothing to not absorb the spluge from her participation in the football bukake club.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cefm: Welcome back to the 50's


Back to? I don't think they've ever left.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Acceptable Prom dress:
[5.imimg.com image 500x500]


No

That eye shadow, clear indication this girl wanna sexy time

Shoes too shiny, might catch attention, might excite a boy or even, unthinkably, a girl? And they show far too much dorsum

Clearly you are influenced by Satan
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.

Why am i reminded of P.T.?

The heck...? Since when did P.T. have gator women?

Now I really have to play that game. What system is it on again?

It doesn't exist anymore, and neither will any future silent hill (thanks konami)

And no, it didn't have gator women but it did have a writhing fetus in a sink.


That was the joke, Smoking GNU.

For that, I'm posting this picture of gator women. Enjoy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geggy: Guys should show up the prom wearing nothing but speedos, that'll show her


This is prom! It's a classy event. They can't just show up in a speedo.

They need to show up in THIS speedo. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I DNRTFA (sue me) but as someone who has chaperoned a number of proms I can promise you there are a few girls that show up ever year dressed in something that would make a truck-stop hooker blush.  I'm going to say its probably over reach on the principals part but at the same time you don't want to end up on the 6 pm news as the one ulitmately responsible for the hoochie mama parade.  Definitely a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation based on what I can only assume is a history of very regrettable clothing choices.


I think the big thing is the principal wanted photos submitted of the dress. I don't think there would have been much of a fuss if they gave people a dress code for the prom. I am just glad the principal is a woman could have been real creepy if it was a guy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My prom date ditched me for her ex boyfriend, I stayed home and played Quake with my homies instead. Hell yeah.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: big pig peaches: She's just trying to prevent the origin story of a villain.

This is Louisiana... State with the sixth most teen pregnancies. We all know there's going to be a bathroom delivery in which the baby is flushed down the toilet, only to survive and live in the bayou with only the gators to raise it... And we will return to society with his harem of gator women to wreck havoc upon society.

Why am i reminded of P.T.?

The heck...? Since when did P.T. have gator women?

Now I really have to play that game. What system is it on again?

It doesn't exist anymore, and neither will any future silent hill (thanks konami)

And no, it didn't have gator women but it did have a writhing fetus in a sink.

That was the joke, Smoking GNU.

For that, I'm posting this picture of gator women. Enjoy.
[Fark user image image 425x332]


Actually, upon closer inspection tips, those might be crocodiles. Heck. Let me try this again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.