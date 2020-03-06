 Skip to content
(Tech Crunch)   Lyft advises it's tech employees to work from home. Drivers should continue to expose themselves to dozens of strangers a day for below minimum wage   (techcrunch.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what you're forgetting is that by constantly exposing themselves to possibly infected people throughout the day, Lyft drivers are actually building up their immunity to Coronavirus (and other viruses), the same way that people can build up an immunity to various poisons (such as iocane) by deliberately ingesting ultra-low doses over long periods of time. Regular tech employees who stay isolated in their homes are building up no such immunity and are therefore, ironically, much more likely to both contract and die from the virus. This is just one of the many, many ways that partaking in the gig economy actually offers benefits and advantages that regular, non-gig employees will never experience, and demonstrates why disruptor companies like Lyft represent so much that is good and progressive in the modern world.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like they can drive passengers remotely ... yet.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's talk about what apostrophes do, subby.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sometimes I think you post in jest.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me tell you a true story about immunization okay?

When I was a little boy in New York City in the 1940s, we swam in the Hudson River and it was filled with raw sewage okay? We swam in raw sewage! You know... to cool off! And at that time, the big fear was polio; thousands of kids died from polio every year but you know something? In my neighbourhood, no one ever got polio! No one! Ever! You know why? Cause we swam in raw sewage! It strengthened our immune systems! The polio never had a prayer; we were tempered in raw shiat!

Fark user imageView Full Size



/miss you carlin
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those self-driving cars don't seem so dangerous now do they?

/except when they run you over
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"expose themselves"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters - Janine someone with your qualifications...
Youtube roiRpwv9zFs
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Retail, food service, hospitality, gyms, health care, etc. I'd bet you're exposed to fewer people driving a taxi than in many other jobs.
 
