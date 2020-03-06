 Skip to content
(Adweek)   Normal companies: Just record the new trucks driving down the road. Volvo Trucks: Stack them. Director: But.... Volvo: Stack four of them and I'll ride the pile through a thunderstorm   (adweek.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Volvo Trucks - The Tower feat. Roger Alm
Youtube 0F2GrIuSgZ8


Not bad, but it's no "Epic Split"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like he's about to enter Hell.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It looks like he's about to enter Hell.


It's certainly a badass way to enter hell
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want there to be an outtake where he shouts "Life! Give my creation LIFE!"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
AMAZING Liebherr Excavator Climbs To The Top
Youtube VBMUvAUPTGM

Meh
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VBMUvAUP​TGM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Meh


^Meh

How to undress a woman with an excavator
Youtube cuWSxFWv3Fo
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My first car was a 94 Volvo. I hit a telephone pole with it.

.... Nice.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What happened to Volvo?  They used to be common, now you rarely see the cars and the semis.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What happened to Volvo?  They used to be common, now you rarely see the cars and the semis.


The Chinese bought them.
 
