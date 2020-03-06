 Skip to content
(Fark)   Tell us a sentence that you can say either during sex or at a job interview   (fark.com) divider line
    Amusing  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am eager to fill this opening
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really need this job.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking for a challenging position.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-Thank you for inviting me to come.
-Beautiful office.
-i thought this was an interview...
 
DBrandisNC
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So glad you came.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'll need you to go in the other room and fill this up.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's a fact, Jack!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She'll make point five past Lightspeed.  She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid.
 
zang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let me give you a challenge - it's a little weird at first, but bear with me.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I'm the perfect fit. When should I come?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello? Oh, sorry, I thought the phone call dropped for a second there.
 
gozar_the_destroyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At my last job at a daycare I was fired for doing this.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes I did do time but I learned quite a bit.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a self-starter.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's get on with it, shall we?
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've been trained in the proper use of protective gear.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll do anything for you, but I won't do that.
 
sickb0y
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ma'am, this is an Arby's.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You want me to do what, now?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've done lots of experimentation in my responsibilities.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TapiOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOca!
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, that was quick.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can work in either the front or the back of the house.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much would I get paid for doing this?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it good for you too?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm so eager to get in here, I might come early the first few days.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You clearly lied about this measure on your résumé.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Actually, I prefer to work as part of a large team.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've had a lot of experience in similar positions, both alone and with a variety of partners, and I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to being under you in particular.  What will be the hourly rate?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Come on out and meet everyone!
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Starts crying and curling up in a ball.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you prepared to discuss compensation for the opening you're looking to fill here?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, I can work on alternate projects a few days each month. But think of it from my perspective...this is my main job and if you don't pay me I won't eat.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry if I'm a little tired...I just (gulp) got coffee and it's still kicking in. You'll have to excuse (gulp) me drinking, is that okay? No, that's not vodka on my breath...why do you (gulp, gulp) ask?
 
drumhellar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, my wife is trying to get me out of the house.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This might be a dealbreaker but i am a convicted felon.
 
frustratedgenius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most of my experience was during college.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can do better than this.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How hard can it get?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I work well with groups, although I've never had any complaints while working solo.


Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can provide you with a list of professional references.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: TapiOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​O​OOca!


If you know what I mean.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could you please, please wedge me into this position?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm a real people pleaser
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What kind of job are we talking about?
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My main strength is that I'm able to juggle many balls at the one time.
 
GungFu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you have health care?
I can start in a lowly position if required.
I don't mind getting my hands dirty.
Tell me about your perks.
I'm experienced and qualified.
I always come early.
Putting in overtime is something I do naturally.
Always leave the customer satisfied.
Can we negotiate monetary compensation?
I do my best thinking outside of the box.
I can handle anything.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had you pegged as a go-getter
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see you have an extensive list of references, I hope you won't mind if I contact some of them before we commit to anything.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leeroy Jennnnnnkins!!!
 
