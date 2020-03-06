 Skip to content
(CNN)   Taylor Swift donates a million dollars towards helping Tennessee hurricane victims. Your move, billionaires   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hurricane?
Forget it, he's on a roll.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hurricanes? Is this the joke?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Hurricane?


No. Pretty sure it's Becky.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She's worth half a billion dollars.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The hurricane made its way to Tennessee due to Sharpies.
Taylor Swift has sharp knees.

Study it out.
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, it is tax season after all.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Hurricanes? Is this the joke?


It was a very tiny hurricane.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No snark. I'm not one for her music, personally (though my 7 y.o. daughter is in a big way), but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift, the person. That level of fame has to be utterly stifling in all regards, and by all accounts she carries herself well throughout it. Good on her for donating funds to tornado relief.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I donated a million to victims of the Tennessee Tsunami.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mike Bloomberg dumped 500 million into the economy, Taytay.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That storm needed to calm down was bein to loud.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mike Bloomberg dumped 500 million into the economy, Taytay.


Yeah, but he Won American Samoa.

You ever win American Samoa?

Well.

Did ya?

DID YA?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, your move subby.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Hurricanes? Is this the joke?


Earlier this week Trump compared to the devastation in Tennessee to the devastation he said he saw personally from Hurricane Dorian.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: No snark. I'm not one for her music, personally (though my 7 y.o. daughter is in a big way), but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift, the person. That level of fame has to be utterly stifling in all regards, and by all accounts she carries herself well throughout it. Good on her for donating funds to tornado relief.


This is good, no doubt. But she acts like a middle school girl most of the time with all the manufactured feuds and drama.
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: No snark. I'm not one for her music, personally (though my 7 y.o. daughter is in a big way), but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift, the person. That level of fame has to be utterly stifling in all regards, and by all accounts she carries herself well throughout it. Good on her for donating funds to tornado relief.


I'm much the same. Don't even know her music (quit listening to radio long ago) but every story I read on her seems to be either positive or on her trying to stay out of trouble. You have to respect that.

(Yeah, I hear she reams ex-boyfriends in her songs. But that's par for course with pop songwriting--or classic literature--and they had to understand the risk they took.)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She'll be old enough to run for President in 2024.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: sarajlewis83: No snark. I'm not one for her music, personally (though my 7 y.o. daughter is in a big way), but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift, the person. That level of fame has to be utterly stifling in all regards, and by all accounts she carries herself well throughout it. Good on her for donating funds to tornado relief.

This is good, no doubt. But she acts like a middle school girl most of the time with all the manufactured feuds and drama.


I just don't pay attention to that sort of thing to know. Is she manufacturing the feuds and drama or is it people that have had some contact capitalizing on that contact?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: dittybopper: Mike Bloomberg dumped 500 million into the economy, Taytay.

Yeah, but he Won American Samoa.

You ever win American Samoa?

Well.

Did ya?

DID YA?


I ate some Samoas with Samoans, but not in Samoa with Mamoa. So it's kind of a win.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mmm taytay..
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: sarajlewis83: No snark. I'm not one for her music, personally (though my 7 y.o. daughter is in a big way), but I'm really impressed with Taylor Swift, the person. That level of fame has to be utterly stifling in all regards, and by all accounts she carries herself well throughout it. Good on her for donating funds to tornado relief.

This is good, no doubt. But she acts like a middle school girl most of the time with all the manufactured feuds and drama.


And has no songs about blowjobs
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is great, I applaud Taylor Swift on this.  It's very generous.

And yet, I can't help but remember the poor victims of the Bowling Green Massacre who have no one donating to them...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eyeq360: Cdr.Murdock: dittybopper: Mike Bloomberg dumped 500 million into the economy, Taytay.

Yeah, but he Won American Samoa.

You ever win American Samoa?

Well.

Did ya?

DID YA?

I ate some Samoas with Samoans, but not in Samoa with Mamoa. So it's kind of a win.


"My Samoa" to the tune of "My Sharona" by the Knack...
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't like her music.  I also think she tries too hard to look like a department store mannequin.

But it is most excellent that she identified a need and ponied up some real money.  And it must be said that she seems to be the first of her celebrity status to do this.  Unless all the others remained anonymous.

So good on her.

When subby says, "Your move, billionaires", what that really means is, anyone with more money than they know what to do with.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taylor Swift makes hurricanes in my pants

/call me, Taylor xoxoxox
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I don't like her music.  I also think she tries too hard to look like a department store mannequin.

But it is most excellent that she identified a need and ponied up some real money.  And it must be said that she seems to be the first of her celebrity status to do this.  Unless all the others remained anonymous.

So good on her.

When subby says, "Your move, billionaires", what that really means is, anyone with more money than they know what to do with.


Yeah except they don't get to be billionaires by giving their money away to everyone that comes along with a hand out.

Plus that's how they keep score. If they give their money away they lose points! They might even get bumped out of the top ten!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would they? Trump is about to give them a ton of paper towels.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cormee: Taylor Swift makes hurricanes in my pants

/call me, Taylor xoxoxox


She makes you fart?
 
