(New York Daily News)   Loaded gun found smuggled into Manhattan federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein was suicided   (nydailynews.com) divider line
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will lead straight back to Hillary.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bedsheet got there first, gun.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
somewhere a hoodlum is getting smacked with a rolled up newspaper.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

omg bbq: This will lead straight back to Hillary.


growingyourbaby.comView Full Size

I think it's pretty clear that the kid is the criminal mastermind.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So he didn't hang himself, he shot himself?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i ignore u: So he didn't hang himself, he shot himself?


No, the bullets suicided him to death with a sheet... duh. /s
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  Guns are for self defense, and in prison, there are criminals everywhere you look.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: i ignore u: So he didn't hang himself, he shot himself?

No, the bullets suicided him to death with a sheet... duh. /s


Sneaky!  That's the last thing anyone would expect.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So did they find the gun or was this something new to mess with the people inside?

/DNRTA
//past article I read only said suspected
///?
 
