 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Ancient pyramid of King Djoser reopens after renovations. Millions spent on kennels for Zuul and Vinz Clortho   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
    More: Cool, World Heritage Site, Egypt, Saqqara, Egyptian pyramids, 4,700-year-old step pyramid of Djoser, Pyramid of Djoser, Cairo, Djoser  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 3:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am so glad to see that Zahi Hawass has had his ass replaced as head of antiquities.  Sure, he was a good showman, and even seemed to love his country's history, but damn if he didn't treat Sarah Parcak like shiat.  She was breaking ground in satellite-based imagery, and he shiat all over her work.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iggie: I am so glad to see that Zahi Hawass has had his ass replaced as head of antiquities.  Sure, he was a good showman, and even seemed to love his country's history, but damn if he didn't treat Sarah Parcak like shiat.  She was breaking ground in satellite-based imagery, and he shiat all over her work.


Are you a God?
 
The Brains
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anything to show that religions are fleeting - as are we.

Sa'alam, even though I don't get into that shiat.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.