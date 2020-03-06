 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   Expert claims Washington State is becoming Wuhan 2.0 with its slow response to coronavirus spread. However, full functionality won't really be working until version 3.1   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one seems to let me stay home from work though.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Confabulat: No one seems to let me stay home from work though.


You have my permission.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I won my own pet virus
I get to pet and name her
Her milk is my shiat
My shiat is her milk
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Media have realized a long time back that fear sells.
To heck with panic and resulting injuries, deaths and financial effects.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Media have realized a long time back that fear sells.
To heck with panic and resulting injuries, deaths and financial effects.


/not saying this thing isn't scary and precautions shouldn't be taken, saying fear shouldn't be promoted
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yell at it, President Daddy!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Media have realized a long time back that fear sells.
To heck with panic and resulting injuries, deaths and financial effects.


To me, killing off your consumers does not seem to be a sustainable business decision. But I'm not in the media so what do I know.
 
