 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   If you're not from Texas, then "We were just sitting around eating Beaver Nuggets, and I was like, 'Man, this is so delicious I think it belongs in beer... It like, melts in your mouth" might seem a bit odd to hear   (wfaa.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Beer, Brewing, Brewery, Hops, Fort Worth, Public house, new beer, Panther Island Brewing  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buc-ee's is a sight to behold. It is a gas station/convenience store that takes the axiom "Everything is bigger in Texas," then turns it up to 111. Not 11. 111 because you need that extra 1.

It's more inflated & over-the-top than a Queen concert with a Waterworld budget. It's delightfully ridiculous & I encourage anyone visiting Texas to stop by & bow in awe of its cheeky majesty.

All hail Buc-ee's.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Buc-ee's is a sight to behold. It is a gas station/convenience store that takes the axiom "Everything is bigger in Texas," then turns it up to 111. Not 11. 111 because you need that extra 1.

It's more inflated & over-the-top than a Queen concert with a Waterworld budget. It's delightfully ridiculous & I encourage anyone visiting Texas to stop by & bow in awe of its cheeky majesty.

All hail Buc-ee's.


Hail, hail!
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a a beaver nugget? I'm not sure I want to Google it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada we eat beaver and beaver tails but we stay away from their nuggets.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those afraid to google it, Beaver Nuggets is caramel-coated popcorn.
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So kettle corn?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckee's is the only place on the road my wife will voluntarily pee at.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

baka-san: Buckee's is the only place on the road my wife will voluntarily pee at.


They're the gold standard of road trip public restrooms. I don't make a habit of eating off of convenience store restroom floors, but if I had to, Buc-ee's would be a safe choice.
 
eas81
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eas81
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As me and my friends tell people outside of Texas, it's the strip mall of convenience stores!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

grokca: In Canada we eat beaver and beaver tails but we stay away from their nuggets.


Congratulations.  You find one of their two jokes.

The other one is that beaver is slang for a woman's genitals.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not like Rocky Mountain Oysters?

I am Okay with this.jpg
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The candy section of the new braunfels bucee's is the size of a small town Walmart
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

baka-san: Buckee's is the only place on the road my wife will voluntarily pee at.


And sometimes she'll actually make it to the restroom...
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: grokca: In Canada we eat beaver and beaver tails but we stay away from their nuggets.

Congratulations.  You find one of their two jokes.

The other one is that beaver is slang for a woman's genitals.


What? When did this happen?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step 1 in making beaver nuggets:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, so not as bad as Brazilian Nuts.

/you know what I'm talking about
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ah, so not as bad as Brazilian Nuts.

/you know what I'm talking about

Bertholletia excelsa?
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: For those afraid to google it, Beaver Nuggets is caramel-coated popcorn.


"Well we can't just call it caramel-coated popcorn because everyone has it and then men might think it's fruity."
"Let's call is Beaver Nuggets instead."
"Brilliant! And people will think we invented it."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

morg: baronbloodbath: For those afraid to google it, Beaver Nuggets is caramel-coated popcorn.

"Well we can't just call it caramel-coated popcorn because everyone has it and then men might think it's fruity."
"Let's call is Beaver Nuggets instead."
"Brilliant! And people will think we invented it."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DadHep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a new Texan, I agree that buc-ees are majestic. Wife demands that we stop in Terrell
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.