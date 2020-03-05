 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Pomeranian tests "weak positive" for Coronavirus. Sick tag wins out over Scary and Woofday tags   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
there's positive or there's negative. There are no qualifiers. It's a pomeranian though, so euthanize it just to make sure
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: there's positive or there's negative. There are no qualifiers. It's a pomeranian though, so euthanize it just to make sure


The Big Lebowski - Fucking Dog Has Fucking Papers
Youtube un1twz5xcS4
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the coronavirus can survive in animal populations, it will be much, much harder to control, it might be flatly impossible. Every stray dog can be a carrier. Let's just hope it's only dogs.
 
gozar_the_destroyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: there's positive or there's negative. There are no qualifiers. It's a pomeranian though, so euthanize it just to make sure


Don't blame the Pomeranian. Blame the sick farks that bred them to be that way and the sick farks that think a dog should be a teddy bear or fashion accessory. They are the ones to blame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope we aren't faced with the choice of no more dogs or no more grandma.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That adds another vector to an already difficult to control virus.

Damn you, Plague Inc!!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a rhododendron that has herpes and a parakeet with the mumps, so sure, I believe there's a Pomeranian with COVID-19.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KiltedBastich: If the coronavirus can survive in animal populations, it will be much, much harder to control, it might be flatly impossible. Every stray dog can be a carrier. Let's just hope it's only dogs.


You mean, non-human animals? Sure it can.

This one started with bats, though.
https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-fro​m​-bats-to-pangolins-how-do-viruses-reac​h-us/a-52291570
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope we aren't faced with the choice of no more dogs or no more grandma.


I'm gonna miss Nana...
 
