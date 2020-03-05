 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   ♬ O little town of Bethlehem, in lovely Palestine / Expects a bump in tourist chumps, each year at Easter time / Yet in thy holy shrine is coronavirus fright / For fear of sneeze that spreads disease, we're closed for a fortnight ♬   (foxnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestinian National Authority, Church of the Nativity, Palestinian people, Islam, Middle East  
•       •       •

69 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 1:45 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This year, the cornovirus panic is so high, King Herod has cancelled the Festive Massacre of the Innocents. If they want slaughtering, they can go throw stones at each other.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry folks, inn's closed. Moose out front should've told ya.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like this. This is a good headline. Well done.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOTY material.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell the people who do come, to bring Myrrh?
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the mayor didn't tell the Chief of police "You yell flu, everybody says, "Huh? What?" You yell corona virus, we've got a panic on our hands on Easter".
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.