(Hawaii News Now)   Friends of Haiku stairs | Desire to manage loved trail | How to do it right?   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I worked at an online gaming company back in the 90s we had a Quake-ku contest.  The winner was

Dancing shotgun boy
Can't you see that I'm glowing?
Quad rocket for you
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Move the stairs???? Just look for donations & just fix them....how hard is that??
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
haiku stairs: on oahu.
haiku town and jungley country area, where i live: on maui.

/of course jungley is a word
 
Ishidan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Insain2: Move the stairs???? Just look for donations & just fix them....how hard is that??


You must be a manager.  No clue what the scope of work is, but sure you have a simple solution that everybody else in all these years just never thought of.
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shore up a hillside,
Move the stairs to that new site,
Then Step 3: Profit!
 
